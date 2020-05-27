Bruna Rangel Lima Puts Buns On Display As She Leans Across Foosball Table in Strappy Black Underwear

Instagram model Bruna Rangel Lima thanked her followers for a milestone in a recent post. Wearing a set of revealing black underwear, the celebrity thanked her 4.1 million fans for tuning in and following her account.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Bruna recently passed a very important milestone by reaching 4 million followers on Instagram. While she did not acknowledge it with a specific post at the time, it was mentioned in passing. Now that number has grown to 4.1 million fans and she was eager to announce it to the world this time around.

The Instagram celebrity celebrated by posing in a photoshoot, sharing one of the images to her legions of fans. Standing in front of a bold red wall that featured a stunning silver mirror, Bruna leaned over a foosball table as she looked over one shoulder and smiled demurely at the camera.

Her long golden locks were styled in gentle waves that cascaded over one shoulder and framed her face. Bruna appeared to be wearing mascara and a darker shade of eyeliner to highlight her gorgeous eyes as neutral eyeshadow also did the same. Her cheeks glowed, highlighted with a light dusting of blusher and she seemed to have chosen a pale shade of pink lipstick to complete her makeup.

Bruna was wearing a black bra that featured thin straps that wrapped around her midriff and crossed at the back. Lace bikini bottoms hugged her figure and showed off her pert derriere. Leaning forward, her arms rested on the foosball table. Her toned thighs were on display as she bent one knee for the shot.

Wearing very little jewelry, the Instagram sensation wore what seemed to be two gold and diamond studs in each ear. On one wrist, a simple gold bangle is seen. In addition, it appeared that she also wore some rings on her fingers.

Pedro Rolle Jr. was tagged as the photographer in the shot.

As soon as Bruna posted the image, her followers were quick to respond. Within one day, the image had gathered 122,000 likes and more than 1,000 comments.

“U r welcome princess. U deserve it,” one follower wrote in the comments section.

“Yaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaassssss… too good,” said another.

“Perfect,” a fan said in response to the racy image.

“Very sexy,” another person wrote, also using a heart-eyed emoji for further emphasis.

Many of Bruna’s followers also chose to use just emoji in order to convey how they felt about the image. The most popular appeared to be the fire, heart-eyed, and variants on the heart emoji.