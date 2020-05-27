Jessie James Decker Flaunts Her Toned Physique In Tiny Shorts & A Sports Bra

Country crooner Jessie James Decker gave her 3.2 million Instagram followers a glimpse into her fitness regime in her latest Instagram update. For the snap, she wore a pair of comfortable-looking shorts and a sports bra.

Though Jessie didn’t include a geotag on the post, she appeared to be inside her home, and had positioned a pale blue yoga mat over top of a large area rug. A few dumbbells were also visible in the background, as well as a guitar.

Jessie held her cell phone in both her hands and snapped a selfie after she had finished her workout. She gave her followers an extra dose of workout motivation by sharing the exercises she did in the caption of the post, which involved plenty of bodyweight movements including burpees, push ups, crunches and more.

Jessie showed off her sculpted legs in a pair of casual shorts with an elastic waistband and white drawstring waist. The shorts had a folded detail on the hem, and sat high on her waist, drawing attention to her slim physique. The shorts showcased her sculpted legs to perfection, and she was barefoot in the shot.

She paired the shorts with a simple scoop neck sports bra, and though her cell phone and hands covered up any cleavage that may have been visible in the look, she still had plenty of her toned stomach and arms on display.

Her hair was pulled up in a messy bun atop her head, and she had on a simply necklace as her only visible accessory. She appeared to have gone makeup free in the snap as she focused on getting her workout together.

Jessie also gave her followers a glimpse into the reality of being at home with children, as she mentioned in the caption that she just spotted the apple her son Forrest had left on the ground.

Her fans loved the peek at her routine, and the post racked up over 95,900 likes within nine hours. It also received 581 comments within the same time span.

“Cmon Jessie train us all!!! I would kill for your rockin body and I’m losing all motivation here,” one fan said jokingly.

“Leg goals,” another fan said, followed by a flame emoji and praise hands emoji.

“This is just what I needed… I’m so doing this today,” another follower added, inspired by Jessie’s workout routine.

“Get it girl!! Love the workout inspo,” another follower commented.

