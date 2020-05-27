Jena Frumes Sizzles In Red Bikini As She Asks Fans About Their Favorite Fruit

Instagram model Jena Frumes wowed her 3.9 million followers with her recent set of bikini pics. Asking everyone what was their “fave fruit” was, her adoring fans were eager to reveal their answers.

Jena posed in what appeared to be a bar while wearing a simple red bikini with a small gold clasp that showed off her amazing figure. Behind her, shelving with a bottle of scotch was shown against pale blue walls.

Leaning over the counter, Jena’s ample assets were on display as the bikini top barely contained them. With one arm resting on the counter, the other reached up to her mouth and held a slice of watermelon, an indicator of what her favorite fruit might be.

The Instagram sensation’s green eyes were wide as the shot was taken and she appeared to have highlighted them with mascara, dark eyeliner, and neutral shades of eyeshadow. Her wild golden curls were held back from her face with a red patterned bandana tied in a knot.

Jena complimented the look with plenty of gold jewelry. On one finger was a ring and around her wrist was a chunky gold bracelet. Small earings could be seen in the model’s ears and two chains hung around her neck. The necklaces featured gold pendants, one being a delicate cross and the other a feather.

The second image in the set showed the celebrity standing next to a plate of watermelon. She smiled seductively at the camera and leaned forward slightly. This pose showed off her bikini bottoms and the hint of her pert derriere.

As soon as Jena posted, her followers were quick to respond. Within one day, the images had gathered 208,000 likes and more than 1,000 comments.

“Not even to be corny, watermelon,” a fan wrote, in response to the image featuring Jena getting ready to munch down on some of the summer fruit.

“Mines is Jena Frumes,” another follower insisted.

While many of Jena’s followers were quick to reveal their preferred fruits, others were more interested in the set of images.

“It’s a lot of nice colors going together in this picture,” one fan wrote in the comments section.

“You are amazing Jena,” a fourth commenter said.

In addition, many followers simply used emoji, particularly to indicate their favorite fruit. Based on this, both peaches and cherries appeared to be the preferred fruits among Jena’s legions of followers.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, recently showed off another bikini, this time an orange one. Sharing that image to her official Instagram account, she also insisted that she was “blossoming into a bad a** woman,” which delighted her followers.