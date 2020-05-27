Joy-Anna Duggar & Austin Forsyth Celebrate Wedding Anniversary With A Fun Getaway

Joy-Anna and Austin enjoyed some alone time together.

Joy-Anna Duggar and her husband, Austin Forsyth, are celebrating their third wedding anniversary. The stars of TLC’s Counting On decided to go take a little getaway just the two of them. According to Joy’s Instagram, the lovebirds rode bikes together, took a boat out on the water, ate some ice cream, and watched a few movies.

Posting on the social media platform on Tuesday, the Duggar daughter shared the trip details and also a series of five photos for her 991,000 followers to enjoy. In the first snapshot, Joy is sitting in the car with Austin beside her as they are both smiling for the camera. It appears to be a pretty warm day as she looks a little heated in the photo. To keep cool, Joy-Anna wore a red and white striped tank top and has her long locks pulled tightly back away from her face. She looks like she has on very minimal makeup for the outing.

Joy-Anna Duggar has a meaningful necklace that she wears quite often and she is seen with it around her neck for the anniversary getaway as well. Last September, she explained that it was a gift and that it has her daughter’s name on it that she lost due to a miscarriage almost a year ago. The reality stars named their little girl Annabell Elise. They are now expecting another girl due this summer.

In the second of the five picture series, Austin is seen steering the boat. He wore a red shirt, grey shorts, and a baseball cap as he took his pregnant wife on a cruise around the lake. It’s not known if the Forsyths actually own the boat, but it could be that it belongs to the camp that Austin’s parents run.

The third snap shows the loving couple in the car with ice cream, or frozen custard as the cups say, in their hands ready to dig in. The remaining two pictures were that of their wedding from three years ago.

It looks like their anniversary getaway was very short, possibly just for the day or even an overnight stay somewhere. Their son, Gideon Martyn, 2, seemingly stayed with a family member or a friend while his famous parents spent some quality time together for their anniversary.

Earlier this month, Joy-Anna Duggar posted her latest baby bump snap when she was 25 weeks along. She appeared to be very healthy and ready to meet this new little one soon. This short trip may just be the last one they get in before baby girl Forsyth is born.