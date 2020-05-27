Meagan Good Flaunts Her Toned Physique In A Cropped Tank & Sweatpants

In her most recent Instagram post, actress Meagan Good shared a stunning snap in which she showed off her toned physique in a cozy-looking ensemble. The picture was taken over the Memorial Day long weekend, as the geotag of the post indicated.

In the picture, Meagan stood in front of a textured wall with lush green grass underneath her feet. Her ensemble featured neutral tones, but flaunted her physique to perfection. She showed off her fit upper body in a plain cream-colored tank that had a square neckline and thick straps. The look kept her cleavage hidden, but showed off her sculpted shoulders. It had a figure-hugging fit, accentuating Meagan’s slim waist, and ended an inch or so above her belly button.

She paired the sexy tank with some casual gray sweatpants that had a white drawstring waist and pockets. She posed with one hand casually tucked in her pocket and one leg popped. The bottoms weren’t tight, but they flattered her figure and hinted that her legs were toned and shapely.

She topped off the tank with a gray jacket lined with a fuzzy-looking fabric, and had it casually falling down one shoulder as she stared at the camera. She finished off the ensemble with a pair of white sneakers and white socks, and had her hair pulled up in a headwrap that allowed her naturally stunning features to shine.

Meagan mentioned her new sneakers in the caption of the post, and also tagged all the designers and labels behind her outfit in the picture itself, including Skims, Zara, American Apparel, Balenciaga and The Wrap Life. Her beauty look was neutral but breathtaking, with what appeared to be a generous amount of highlighter on her cheekbones, and a soft pink shade on her plump pout.

Her followers couldn’t get enough of the smoking-hot and attitude-packed snap, and the post received over 182,500 likes within just 20 hours. It also received 1,160 comments from her eager fans.

“Omg wait what if this isn’t perfection I don’t know what is,” one fan commented.

“Stunning as per usual,” another follower added.

“Body goals,” one fan said, accentuating her point with a trio of clapping hands emoji.

“Forever my celebrity crush,” yet another follower said.

While her latest ensemble didn’t reveal too much skin, Meagan isn’t afraid to show off more of her tantalizing curves. Earlier this month, as The Inquisitr reported, she shared a post in which she was wading into a Jacuzzi hot tub. She paired a skimpy animal-print bikini top with some plain black bikini bottoms for the update, and as she was only immersed up to her knees, her body was on full display in the snap.