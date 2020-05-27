‘The Walking Dead’ Rumor: Carol Peletier Set To Feature In At Least One Of The Spinoff Movies

Ever since the announcement by AMC that a trio of spinoff movies was in development regarding The Walking Dead universe, rumors have abounded. Some have been substantiated, others are still rumors until proven otherwise. The latest such one sees Carol Peletier (Melissa McBride) joining Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) in at least one of the movies.

According to We Got This Covered, Carol is set to feature in at least one of the spinoff movies that will center on Rick’s continued story. An unnamed source is cited for the news. However, We Got This Covered has been responsible for some major scoops from such “unnamed sources.” Included is the announcement that a Justice League Dark show was set for development at HBO Max and a third National Treasure movie was also in production. Regardless, as will all such rumors, viewers are advised to be cautious about the latest one featuring Carol’s appearance in the Walking Dead movies.

If this rumor is true, there is also little news yet regarding Carol’s actual involvement or of how many of the trio of movies she is set to appear in. However, it seems likely that being one of Rick’s oldest remaining friends in the TV series, it would make sense to have a reunion at some point.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Michonne (Danai Gurira) had set off in search of Rick after discovering he was not dead in Season 10 of The Walking Dead. With other rumors suggesting that other major characters such as Daryl Dixon (Norman Reedus) and even Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) could feature in the movies, it seems possible that a large group will set out in search of the much-loved character. Rick had been presumed dead when he was injured and then went missing during a bridge explosion. However, as viewers know, he was instead saved by Jadis/Anne’s (Pollyanna McIntosh) secret group.

While Michonne and Judith (Cailey Fleming) are the only ones in the TV series who currently know that Rick is likely still alive, it seems possible that others will find out, especially when news of Michonne’s search surfaces. As a result of this, it could also be surmised that Rick’s closest friends could band together in order to rescue him.

It has already been suggested that the group who took Rick may be holding him against his will and that they could even be involved in twisted human experimentation that would explain why he has not returned to his beloved family. This would then go a long way to explain why so many characters from The Walking Dead could be making the crossover to the movies. However, viewers will likely have to wait until an official confirmation from AMC regarding the upcoming plot points for the Rick Grimes movies.