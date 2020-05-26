Chrissy Teigen Documents Her COVID-19 Test, Posts Video On Twitter

Model, television star and author Chrissy Teigen has never been one to shy away from offering her fans glimpses into her personal life via social media. On Tuesday, the 34-year-old lifted the proverbial curtain once again, documenting herself while receiving a COVID-19 test and sharing a 15-second video clip of her test on Twitter.

Many have expressed that experiencing the test — which involves inserting a swab into the nostrils — is uncomfortable and/or painful. In a May 5 New York Times story on coronavirus testing, Wesley Schrock of the Human Rights Campaign likened the experience to “breathing in water through your nose.” For Teigen, though, the experience was apparently not a big problem.

“Honestly loved it,” she wrote in the tweet.

Honestly loved it pic.twitter.com/UNRwG3HNcD — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) May 26, 2020

In response to her post, some Twitter users expressed support for the former Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue cover model, or thanked her for easing their own fears about getting tested. During her test video, Teigen could be heard giggling and telling the healthcare professional that administered the test, “It’s not bad at all.” She also said that the the swab tickled her.

Nevertheless, others on the platform criticized Teigen for scaring some people and potentially causing them to forego getting tested as a result. There was also a level of confusion among some about why Teigen was getting tested at all.

“You realized [sic] like 50k people are no longer gonna get tested now?,” wrote one commenter.

“I’m just confused as to why someone who stays home would get tested,” wrote another.

Teigen, however, wasted no time in firing back at her detractors. In response to a since-deleted tweet, Teigen addressed the reason behind her getting tested, revealing that she was required to do so as a prerequisite for having surgery. She also mentioned that residents of Los Angeles are able to get screened for COVID-19 for free.

Everyone in LA can get tested for free. I’m having surgery and had to. I’m sorry if this offends you. https://t.co/2EFZeowzuq — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) May 26, 2020

L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti announced the city’s free testing initiative on May 10. In doing so, L.A. became the first large city in America to offer wide-scale, free COVID-19 testing to all of its residents, regardless of whether or not they have symptoms of the virus.

Meanwhile, Teigen offered further details about her upcoming medical procedure in a later Instagram post, revealing that she is scheduled to undergo breast surgery.

