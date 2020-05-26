‘The Walking Dead’: Norman Reedus Offers Hints About The Season 10 Finale’s ‘Super War Battle’

Likening the 'Walking Dead' battle to one seen in HBO's 'Game of Thrones,' Norman Reedus believes viewers will be impressed.

SPOILER ALERT: This article discusses Season 10 of AMC’s The Walking Dead. Please proceed with caution if you have not yet viewed all available episodes and wish to avoid spoilers.

With a final episode of Season 10 of The Walking Dead yet to air, actor Norman Reedus has promised viewers that the wait will be well worth it.

While HBO’s Game of Thrones may have been much-maligned for its finale season, its battles usually held up on their own. Now, Reedus, who plays Daryl Dixon in The Walking Dead, has teased fans with a battle just as amazing in the Season 10 finale when the episode finally airs.

“It’s going to be an epic battle,” Reedus told Entertainment Weekly. “It’s like a full-on Game of Thrones super war battle.”

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the Season 10 finale for The Walking Dead was delayed due to social distancing rules relating to the current coronavirus pandemic. While filming had been completed on the episode before the lockdown began, post-production work — including CGI — was yet to be finished. This meant that the penultimate episode had to step in and act as a temporary finale.

Episode 15 saw Beta (Ryan Hurst) amassing a huge horde of walkers and getting ready to attack the communities opposed to his group, the Whisperers. After the death of the leader, Alpha (Samantha Morton), Beta had become quite unhinged and his need for revenge was evident. As a result of this, a massive battle between the Whisperers and the communities was already hinted at prior to Reedus’ interview.

Jace Downs / AMC

Now, Reedus explained just how huge that battle was likely to be. He stated that cast and crew went above and beyond in order to deliver on the episode and it was reminiscent of the sort of grueling filming that HBO underwent for its Battle of Winterfell in Season 8.

“It was a lot of fun to shoot. But we really pushed the crew and pushed the actors on that one. Everyone really had to dig deep because… talk about exhausting episodes! There were huge battle scenes until the wee hours of the morning consistently, and it looks so grand on an epic scale. Those battle scenes are going to be legendary.”

As yet, production on the Season 10 finale is still halted and viewers will have to wait until restrictions are lifted before work can commence. Until then, fans will have to continue to rely on the word of Reedus that it is an episode well worth waiting for.