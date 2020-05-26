Jessa Duggar & Ben Seewald Share Ivy Jane’s First Birthday Snaps Wearing A Fluffy Pink Tutu

Ivy Jane is a year old already.

Ivy Jane Seewald just turned 1 on May 26 and her parents, Jessa Duggar and Ben Seewald, delighted their fans with sweet photos of the birthday girl. The Counting On stars both made posts on their separate Instagram accounts sharing their sentiments about their little girl. They also sent out her first birthday snapshots. She wore the cutest outfit that has fans melting.

In Jessa’s picture that she shared on Instagram on Tuesday, Ivy is seen standing up on a wicker chair that was sitting outside on the deck of their home in Arkansas. The adorable 1-year-old was all dolled up in a white leotard that featured ruffled sleeves and gold lettering on the front that indicated how old she is now. However, the most noticeable feature of her outfit was the dark pink tutu that was attached on the bottom. It was decked out in layers of tulle fabric that fluffed out on her small body. She also has a bow in her curly hair.

The Duggar granddaughter had bare feet in the snapshot, which made her adorable chubby baby ankles stand out.

Ivy Jane appeared to be staring at something when the picture was snapped. She had both arms raised at different levels, which just adds to the cuteness factor. In the caption, Jessa Duggar wondered how her daughter is already 1. Her faithful followers wondered the same thing.

“Dang I thought she was just born,” one fan said.

“She is not one already.” someone else remarked.

Over on Ben Seewald’s Instagram was another sweet snap of his daughter in the same outfit. She was sitting down for this one with an apple in her hand looking as if she was about to take a bite. The photo was taken from above where she was plopped down on a cushion on the deck. This particular angle made the color of her tutu really stand out. The skirt was all puffed out around her.

Ben’s birthday message to his daughter was a bit more sentimental. He expressed how much he loves her and said that she has brought so much joy into their lives. It sounds like she is definitely a daddy’s girl.

Jessa Duggar just recently revealed that Ivy is walking and saying a few words now. However, she doesn’t appear to want to say mama just yet. The mom of three takes it all in stride as she knows that it’s only a matter of time before she nails it.

Ivy Jane also shares a birthday with her late Great Grandma Mary Duggar, who passed away almost a year ago from a terrible drowning accident.