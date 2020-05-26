Anna Nystrom Leaves Little To The Imagination In Tight Brown Swimsuit

Anna Nystrom is continuing to get pulses racing by showing off her incredible figure on Instagram. The YouTube star slipped into another sexy outfit in her latest appearance that added even more heat to her already red-hot feed.

The photo captured Anna posed in front of a simple white wall with a set of sheer curtains hung on the window beside her. As her geotag indicated, she was in her home country of Sweden, but she did not share any further details on the exact photo location. The model ditched her typical workout attire and opted to slip into seriously sexy swimwear that highlighted her killer curves to perfection.

Anna opted for a tight brown swimsuit with semi-sheer fabric that exposed her fair skin underneath. Her right arm and her long tresses covered its straps, but its scooping neckline left her cleavage on full display. The middle of the garment fit tightly on her midsection and waist, further accentuating her most desirable assets. Also of note was the suit’s daringly high cut, which left her shapely thighs entirely exposed. Only a small sliver of fabric covered her modesty, making for an NSFW look that proved hard to be ignored.

Anna added a small gold chain necklace with a circular charm on the end as her only accessory. She styled her hair with a middle part, and her silky tresses cascaded down both of her shoulders and back. The model added another fun element to her hairstyle with a set of French braids that helped keep her hair out of her face.

The Swedish-born beauty wore her typical makeup look that showed off her flawless complexion. The application appeared to include a few thick coats of mascara, blush, highlighter, and eyeliner.

In her caption, she kept things simple and only used the word “reflection,” adding a star emoji.

As with most of Anna’s uploads, this one was showered with love from her millions of fans with over 82,000 likes and well over 900 comments in a few hours. Most fans were quick to comment on her fit figure, while countless others expressed their admiration in the form of emoji.

“Absolutely stunning pic beautiful,” one follower commented, with a few flame and heart emoji.

“Gorgeous…Reflecting sense of natural beauty,” a second fan said, in reference to Anna’s caption.

“Not reflection, perfection. PS- love your hair this way mama,” one more admirer chimed in.