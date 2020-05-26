WWE News: Seth Rollins Shares Real Thoughts On Roman Reigns’ Decision To Take Time Off

Roman Reigns is currently on hiatus from WWE after withdrawing from this year’s WrestleMania. The superstar has since revealed that he’s taking time off to be with his family, as his wife recently gave birth to twins. Reigns’ absence has led to reports that he has backstage heat, but his friend Seth Rollins supports his decision.

In an interview with Sports Illustrated, Rollins revealed that he knew about Reigns’ plans before the superstar took time off. Rollins also commended Reigns for the way he handled the situation.

“I was fortunate to get the news a while back, and it was nice to see him come out and explain why he’s been taking time off. He’s got five kids running around at home, and he’s trying to help the wife out and make sure everybody’s safe. It’s awesome. It seems like everybody is getting in on the new kid thing these days.”

Given that Rollins is set to become a father in his own right — he and Becky Lynch are expecting their first child — the superstar is probably more sympathetic to Reigns’ decision to help out his family. However, Reigns’ name and image have been removed from WWE television in recent weeks, almost as if the company is trying to erase him from memory. This suggests that not everyone in the company supports the superstar’s decision to put WWE second during the pandemic.

At the time of this writing, there’s no telling when Reigns will return to action. As The Inquisitr previously reported, the company is currently bracing for a future without the former World Champion, and he won’t factor into their plans until he’s ready to come back. This doesn’t mean that he’ll leave the company, but officials are merely acknowledging that it could be some time before he’s back.

Reigns has claimed that he wants to return to wrestling as soon as possible, but for now he must do what’s right by his family. Furthermore, while WWE’s decision to stop acknowledging him on television seems like he has heat, it could also be part of a plan to make his inevitable comeback more unexpected and positive. Reigns is a polarizing superstar in the eyes of fans, and the company has repeatedly tried to turn him into a beloved babyface.

It remains to be seen how this decision will affect Reigns in WWE, but for now he is firmly focused on being a husband and father.