YouTube Star Saffron Barker Wows Fans In Eye-Catching Tie-Dye Top & Shorts Ensemble

YouTube star Saffron Barker took to Instagram to update fans with a new photo of herself. The former Strictly Come Dancing contestant regularly shares content via the social media platform and didn’t disappoint with her latest upload that showcased her outfit well.

The 19-year-old stunned in a long-sleeved green and white tie-dye top with a turtle neck. She rolled the bottom of the sleeves up slightly and showed off the bracelets on her wrists. Barker paired the ensemble with matching shorts that fell way above her knees. She opted for multiple pieces of jewelry and put on a necklace, earrings, and a ring. The blond beauty sported half her wavy hair down and clipped the rest back. For her makeup application, Barker appeared to have applied lipstick, mascara, eyeliner, and contour. She kept her nails short and painted them with a coat of black nail polish.

For her most recent upload, Barker was photographed on her knees on a bed with white sheets. She raised both arms above her head and looked over to her right with a smile. The YouTuber — who has more than 2.3 million subscribers — displayed a hint of her side profile which showed off her high cheekbones.

For her caption, Barker told fans that she has the “biggest” announcement tomorrow which she is “freaking excited” to share with everyone.

She didn’t add a geotag with her upload. However, in her recent YouTube videos, Barker has been filming at home in the U.K. during her quarantine.

In the span of six hours, her post racked up more than 76,000 likes and over 1,400 comments, proving to be very popular with her 1.5 million followers.

“You are actually so stunning,” one user wrote, adding numerous red love heart emoji.

“You’re the most kind and sweet girl I’ve ever known, what you say really makes ppl smile all day long,” another devotee shared.

“MY IDOL FOREVER AND ALWAYS! <3” remarked a third fan passionately in capital letters.

“You are such a hardworking girl, honestly an incredible inspiration,” a fourth admirer commented.

Barker is no stranger to impressing her loyal social media audience. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she wowed in a sleeveless cyan crop top paired with high-waisted sweatpants that were slightly loose and the same color. To complete the ensemble, Barker put on long white Nike socks with their signature tick and black-and-white lace-up Dior sneakers. She sported her blond hair wavy and accessorized herself with a couple of bracelets, a ring, a necklace, sunglasses, and a gold watch.