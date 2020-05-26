Single Mothers Are Being Hit ‘Particularly Hard’ By Coronavirus-Driven Unemployment Crisis, Report Says

A Tuesday report from The Pew Charitable Trusts highlights the impact of the coronavirus crisis on single mothers, which the non-profit says has been hit “particularly hard” by the unemployment crisis driven by the pandemic.

The report points to a recent Stateline analysis of data from the University of Minnesota that found there is a 22 percent dip in the number of single mothers with jobs from last April to this April. Notably, the analysis found that other families with children only experienced a 9 percent decline in employment. In terms of low-wage single moms, 83 percent of waitresses, 72 percent of cleaners, 58 percent of cooks, 50 percent of personal care aides, and 14 percent of customer service representatives lost their jobs by mid-April.

Ariane Hegewisch, a program director at the Washington, D.C.-based Institute for Women’s Policy, spoke of what she believes is the reason single mothers have taken such a hit during the pandemic.

“Job loss is due to the collapse of sectors where low-income women are concentrated, and single mothers are concentrated in low-wage jobs.”

A recent The Financial Post report echoed the Pew article and claimed that women in the United States are disproportionately affected by the early wave of job losses driven by the COVID-19 crisis. The publication pointed to data released by the Labor Department that showed women made up 60 percent of the job losses in March and 55 percent of April’s losses. In particular, the unemployment rate for women who were either the sole or primary breadwinners in their family lost rose 15.9 percent in April. For married women, the rate rose to 13 percent.

C. Nicole Mason, president of the Institute for Women’s Policy, echoed Hegewisch and pointed to the nature of the employment held by many women who have been significantly affected by coronavirus.

“Women who were employed in these sectors were already hanging on by a thread and many of them were single mothers or primary breadwinners for their family.”

Across all women examined in the Stateline analysis, 17 percent have lost their jobs since the start of the pandemic, compared to just 13 percent of men. Among women with service jobs — they make up 58 percent of such employment — almost 5.7 million lost their jobs by mid-April, while just 3.2 million men in the profession were out of work at the same time.

As noted by Pew, the data is opposite of the Great Recession, which saw male-dominated industries most affected. This dynamic led to 6 million men losing their jobs between 2007 and 2009, while just 2.7 million women lost their employment during the same period.

Recent reporting suggests that many unemployed Americans are still waiting to receive their unemployment benefits.