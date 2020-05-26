Yovanna Ventura Flaunts Braless Cleavage & Panties Under Unbuttoned Top

Yovanna Ventura shared a new set of photos on her Instagram page on Tuesday afternoon and she admitted that she could not pick a favorite among the seven gorgeous snaps. The sultry black-and-white images all showed the model posing on top of a bed, a variety of smoldering looks and positions generating some serious heat. She teasingly asked her fans to pick a favorite and people were quick to respond.

The first photo in the set of seven snaps that Yovanna uploaded was fairly tame in comparison to the later photos. She had an animal-print scarf tied around her hair and her long tresses cascaded down her back. She wore a dark-colored button-down shirt that appeared to be made of leather or something similar that would produce a bit of a shine when photographed.

In this initial pose, Yovanna looked straight toward the photographer with a sultry expression on her face. She was kneeling on the bed as she leaned slightly to one side, her hands placed in-between her legs and her bare feet just barely visible behind her.

The second photo in Yovanna’s post showed a lot more skin. This time, she laid on the bed on her side, her shirt open except for the top button.

The model leaned her head against one hand and had her other arm draped over her curvy hips. Her flat tummy and a bit of cleavage could be seen and she had her lips parted slightly as she gazed at the photographer.

Just a hint of Yovanna’s dark-colored panties could be seen in this photo, but they were more visible in other snaps in the series. The artistic pictures showcased Yovanna’s long, lean legs and phenomenal physique, and it was easy to see why she had a hard time choosing a favorite.

It seems that Yovanna’s 5.3 million followers had a tough time picking just one as well. There were more than 17,000 likes on the post in just 30 minutes after the photos were uploaded along with 200 comments from impressed fans.

“All of them look great beautiful!!” declared one follower, whose sentiment seemed a common one.

“Incredibly gorgeous babe,” a fan noted.

“Black n white looks beautiful on you,” another follower wrote.

“you are beautiful and adorable darling,” someone else replied.

This isn’t the first time this month that Yovanna has teased her millions of followers with a sexy peek at her braless figure. A couple of weeks ago, she posed topless with a towel wrapped around her waist, one hand covering her bare breasts. In this case, the model credited photographer Jorden Keith for capturing the alluring images, and that likely means that fans will see more from this shoot down the road.