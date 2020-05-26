Larsa Pippen, 45, Flaunts Insane Abs In Sports Bra & Spandex

Larsa Pippen was scantily clothed in her latest Instagram look, and her fans are going crazy for the steamy new shot. The post was added to her page a few hours ago, and it has proven to be popular with the masses.

The update captured the former wife of NBA legend Scottie Pippen while posing in front of a mirror. She did not use a geotag to indicate her location, but as fans know, she shares plenty of selfies from the space, which was decorated with a suspended wood dresser with a flat-screen television hanging directly above it. A set of sliding glass doors allowed for plenty of natural light to spill over Pippen and highlight her hourglass figure. The mother-of-four held her cell phone in front of her chest while she ran her other hand behind her head and snapped a selfie.

In her caption, Pippen plugged her fitness program, and with that in mind, she looked like she was ready for a workout. On top, she opted for a dark blue bra that boasted the Lululemon logo on its side. Its wide armholes allowed for her fit arms to be entirely seen, while its neckline teased a small glimpse of cleavage. The bra’s thick band rested on her ribs and helped to draw attention to her tiny midsection and waist.

Pippen sported a pair of minuscule black spandex bottoms on her lower half, which also appeared to be from Lululemon. Like her bra, it featured a thick band that sat low on her tummy and accentuated her abs and curves. The daringly short cut of the garment also showcased her fit legs and peachy posterior, while its fabric clung tightly to every inch of her body. She added a small pair of earrings to her workout-chic look but kept the rest of her body jewelry-free.

The 45-year-old slicked back her brunette locks in a tight bun that rested atop her head. She appeared to be wearing a minor application of makeup that seemed to include purple eyeshadow, thick mascara, and a light pink hue on her lips.

Unsurprisingly, fans flooded Pippen’s latest Instagram share with love. The post has garnered over 13,000 likes and 170-plus comments.

“You look amazing keep up the fantastic work beautiful lady,” one follower commented, adding a series of heart-eye emoji.

“So beautiful and adorable, u have a perfect body and shape,” another social media user wrote.

“You look great babe beautiful body,” one more fan gushed, alongside a few flame and heart emoji.