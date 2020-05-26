Police Confirm 2 Bodies Washed Ashore Are The Missing Orange Beach Swimmers

Police have confirmed that the two bodies discovered washed ashore in Gulf Shores, Alabama, on Tuesday morning are the two swimmers who went missing from Orange Beach over Memorial Day weekend, WEAR-TV reported earlier today.

The two bodies were proved to be two New Orleans men in their twenties, Ryan Guy, 28, and Darius Robinson, 22. The men are believed to have drowned.

A third swimmer also went missing around the same time as Guy and Robinson but was found floating face-down near Perdido Pass on Sunday evening. The 28-year-old woman was airlifted to the hospital in critical condition. The article does not give any updates on her current status.

KSAZ-TV said the woman was later identified as Jasmine Brundy and that all three swimmers had been visiting Alabama over Memorial Weekend from New Orleans.

According to Orange Beach Police Sgt. Jason Woodruff, one body was found in Gulf State Park at around 5:40 a.m. this morning. The other washed ashore later in the day somewhere near 6th street.

Photographs shared by the official WEAR-TV Twitter account showed multiple police boats and at least one helicopter surveying the area.

The first photograph showed a basic police marine boat in the water while the second image showed a boat named Daphne Search and Rescue. Several people with red jackets were visible onboard, searching the waters. The final image showed a state trooper helicopter flying in from over a nearby Alabama Coastal Birding Trail.

In response to the tweet, several people left their condolences.

“Prayers to the family and friends of these two,” wrote one person alongside a prayer hands emoji and a tearful GIF.

Elsewhere on social media, many people expressed their sympathies and well wishes toward the swimmers’ family members. Others said they would pray for Brundy’s swift recovery if she remains in critical condition.

“The bodies of Ryan Guy and Darius Robinson were recovered this morning in Gulf Shores in the early A.M. hours. The victim’s families have been notified,” said the Orange Beach Police in a statement released to the press, reported WVTM-TV.

FOX-10 reported that a search was in progress on Monday morning for the two missing swimmers after discovering Brundy floating in the water on Sunday. Witnesses told authorities that they had seen the two men thrashing in the water while struggling to hold on to an inflatable device.

Along with the Orange Beach Police, the ALEA Marine Police and the U.S. Coast Guard were also involved in the search party.