WWE News: Triple H Provides Major Update On Ronda Rousey’s Relationship With Company

Ronda Rousey caused outrage in the wrestling community a few weeks ago when she described the sport as “fake fighting.” She also claimed that she’s in no rush to return to WWE to perform for ungrateful fans, suggesting that she’s on bad terms with the company. According to Triple H, he doesn’t know what her intentions were with the comments.

In an interview with TMZ Sports, Triple H addressed the matter and claimed that it could all be part of a work on Rousey’s part. However, he also didn’t rule out the possibility of her never returning to the company either.

“I think Ronda’s in a place in her personal life where she’s figuring some things out. But, the thing with Ronda is you never know what she is saying. Is she attacking the business really or is she attacking the business because she knows that’s what will light up the fans that love the business?”

If Rousey was trying to inflame her colleagues and wrestling fans, her comments had their desired effect. As The Inquisitr previously reported, Nia Jax threatened to beat her up, and some of her colleagues have criticized her for seemingly disrespecting the performers whose careers have ended due to injuries they picked up in the ring.

Rousey may not be the most popular person in the WWE locker room at the moment, but Triple H insists that she hasn’t burned any bridges with the company. He also discussed her potential return and claimed that the decision is entirely up to Rousey.

“When she’s ready, we still have a great relationship on everything [with Ronda] and when she is ready, absolutely [we’ll have her back].”

Rousey has been on hiatus from the company since last year’s WrestleMania 35 pay-per-view, where she lost her Raw Women’s Championship to Becky Lynch. The UFC Hall of Famer reportedly took time off to start a family with her husband, but she has since revealed that she’s just taking life as it comes.

During her time away from pro wrestling, she’s pursued more acting projects and appeared on WWE’s Total Divas reality show. She seems content away from the squared circle at the moment, and if she ever does return it probably won’t be on a full-time basis.

With Becky Lynch taking time off to start a family and pursue her own Hollywood ambitions, however, Rousey’s return could add some more star power to the women’s division.