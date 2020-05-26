‘The Young And The Restless’ Preview For Wednesday: Kevin Risks Everything

The Young and the Restless preview for Wednesday, May 27, teases flashback moments from October 10, 2003, when Kevin goes entirely off the rails and traps Colleen at Gina’s while preparing to set the whole place on fire. Plus, Nikki and Sharon fight over who did the most planning for the big Council gala, and Victor is not amused.

Kevin’s (Greg Rikaart) revenge plot takes a dangerous turn, according to SheKnows Soaps. After Colleen (Lyndsy Fonseca) alerted Neil (Kristoff St. John) to Kevin and Lily’s (Christel Khalil) relationship, Neil confronts him, which leaves Kevin furious. Kevin lures Colleen to Gina’s by setting up a fake meeting with her grandfather. While Lily tries to reassure Neil that Kevin is a great guy who would never hurt anybody, Kevin locks Colleen in the freezer at Gina’s because he’s angry that she made him seem like a pervert. Although Colleen begs for her life, Kevin doesn’t seem to be in a very forgiving mood. In fact, he pours alcohol everywhere and seems intent on burning the whole restaurant down with Colleen trapped inside. J.T. (Thad Luckinbill) wonders where Colleen is, and he learns that Colleen went to Gina’s to meet with her grandfather.

Neil tries to get through to Lily and let her know that there’s no way an adult man would be interested in a teenage girl, but she isn’t interested in hearing what her father has to say. Neil notes that Kevin tried to separate Lily from her friends and family, which is not healthy. Neil plans to keep Lily safe, regardless of how she feels about the matter, though, which sets them up for some teenage angst and drama.

Meanwhile, Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) and Sharon (Sharon Case) fight for the spotlight at the Newman Ranch. Both Nikki and Sharon argue about Victor’s (Eric Braeden) right to know about Abby’s paternity, and Victor walks in on them. The Mustache demands that the women stop fighting because the evening will be tense enough with members of the Abbott family attending.

Later, the TV show Extra interviews Nikki and Victor about the gala, and Sharon isn’t about to let Nikki take all the credit for the evening. Sharon elbows her way in front of the camera and tells everybody that she’s teh one in charge of the event. She offers to answer any questions. Of course, things don’t go off without a hitch, and Sharon faces a crisis when the catering truck has an accident, leaving them without anything to eat. Nikki looks on with a smirk.