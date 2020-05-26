Angela White Delivers Serious Cleavage And Enchants With Her Eyes In Instagram Pic

Australian adult film star Angela White can stun fans in photos, even if her whole body isn’t in the frame. On May 26, the three-time winner AVN Female Performer of the Year shared a top-notch snap of herself on Instagram. Although it was a fairly close-up shot, it still gave fans plenty of beauty to focus on.

Angela was posed around the frame’s center and appeared to be sitting at the end of a bed. Portions of other furniture — possibly a desk and dresser — could be seen in the background.

The first thing fans likely noticed was her outfit and how her enormous breasts peeked out of it. She said they were 32GG when speaking with AdultDVDTalk in 2013. Whatever her current measurements are, they looked great and so did she.

What fans saw of her outfit also looked excellent on her. Although only the top half of the outfit was visible — due to the picture cutting off right below her chest — it appeared to be one-piece lingerie. It had a black, leafy pattern on an eggshell background.

One black strap was visible, on Angela’s right shoulder. This practically blended in with her gorgeous straight black hair. While Angela’s hair touched little of her right shoulder, her left shoulder was almost completely covered by her hair. This gave fans a mostly unobstructed view of her face.

The most captivating aspect of White’s face in this photo were her eyes. Open wide and showing off their brilliant blue color as well as her long eyelashes, Angela’s eyes looked stunning. Her eyebrows also contributed to the expression with plenty of arch.

Further down, Angela’s warm smile showed some of her pearly whites on her top row of teeth. Her cheekbones were also quite defined, and she was wearing a small necklace.

In the caption, Angela referenced her eyes. It wasn’t just their color. It was also how well they complemented the other colors in the photo and immediately drew the viewer in.

Commenters had to let Angela know just how great she looked.

“Beautiful eyes,” wrote fellow model Viking Barbie.

“Not just your eyes Angela,” commented a fan, followed by winking emoji.

“You are so beautiful,” wrote another, followed by heart, heart-eyed, and flame emoji.

“You have the most beautiful eyes I’ve ever seen,” said a fourth fan.

Three hours since being posted, Angela’s photo has received more than 107,000 likes and over 1,900 comments. Angela currently has more than 6 million followers on Instagram.