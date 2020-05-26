Sofia Bevarly Is A Total Hottie In Floral-Print Bikini For Bang Energy Promo

Sofia Bevarly’s most recent Instagram share showed her in a floral bikini, and it’s already earning plenty of buzz from her 1.4 million fans.

The short video clip captured the model at a beach though she did not use a geotag to reveal her exact location. The Bang Energy influencer strutted her stuff on a sunny day while striking several different poses and sipping on the popular beverage. In her caption, she asked followers what their goal is for the end of this year and also urged them to follow the Bang Energy CEO. Sofia slipped into a tiny floral-print bikini for the occasion while flaunting her bombshell body for the camera.

The model opted for a vibrant bikini that popped against her already tanned complexion. A tag in the caption indicated that the skin-baring suit was from Meg Liz swim. The set included a plunging top with two different criss-cross designs that drew attention to her ample bust. She teased fans and posed at several different angles while the swimsuit’s scooping neckline exposed even more cleavage for her audience. Also of note was the suit’s thick straps that rested between her neck and shoulders and showcased her toned arms.

She rocked a pair of matching bikini bottoms that offered another generous look at her beautiful curves. The piece allowed for the Florida-born beauty to show off her curvy hips and toned legs thanks to its dangerously high design. The garment’s thin waistband was pulled high on her hips and helped to flaunt her tiny midsection and curvaceous physique. Sofia accessorized with a pair of silver earrings, which added a small amount of sparkle to the already sizzling outfit.

Sofia wore her long, brunette tresses down and unstyled, and her voluminous mane bounced with every step that she took. She appeared to be virtually makeup-free, aside from what looked like a small amount of eyeliner and mascara.

It wasn’t long before fans began to flood the social media sensation’s latest update with plenty of love. The video has already racked up over 9,000 likes and 203 comments from fans. Most raved over her fit figure while a few others were left speechless and commented using only emoji.

“You define what perfection is all about,” one follower commented with a single red heart emoji.

“Very very hot and beautiful lady,” a second Instagrammer commented.

“Happy Tuesday to this beautiful Sofia Bevarly. I hope you have a good day. Stay safe and stay healthy,” one more fan added.