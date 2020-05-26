‘Maxim’ Model Bri Teresi Flaunts Killer Figure In Skimpy Lingerie Set

Bri Teresi gave her 926,000 Instagram fans something to look at on Tuesday, May 26, with her most recent update. The Maxim model posted a racy snapshot of herself sporting a skimpy lingerie set that left little to the imagination.

The photo captured Teresi outdoors amid lush green foliage. She stood with her back to the camera as she looked over her left shoulder. She glanced into the camera, with her lips curled in a half-smile and big, bright eyes. She placed her hands on the sides of her thighs as she arched her back, making her booty pop. According to the tags, the picture was taken by photographer Jeremy Lee in Los Angeles, California.

Teresi rocked a deep green two-piece set that included a sturdy bra with adjustable straps placed over her shoulder. It boasted an underwire structure that pushed against her chest. The cups had lace details as did the sides. On her lower body, she had on a pair of matching panties, in addition to a garter belt around her slender waist. It had a thong back that barely covered anything at all. Her set was courtesy of Honey Birdette, as she revealed in the caption.

Teresi wore her blond hair swept over to one side and styled down in bombshell waves that tumbled onto her back. She also wore a bit of makeup, which seemingly included black mascara, liner, shadow and bronzer on her cheekbones.

In the caption, Teresi asked her followers whether they liked her outfit. The photo was a quick hit with her fans, garnering more than 6,300 likes and upwards of 220 comments within the first two hours. Instagram users used the occasion to shower Teresi with compliments and to respond to her question.

“Always bomb af,” one of her fans wrote.

“Green is very flattering on you!” replied another user.

“Hottest outfit [two fire emoji] you look beautiful as always!” a third one chimed in.

“Yesss i like it [hugging emoji] you always looking breathtaking [red rose] my heart beats fast [red heart] [heart-eyes emoji] when i see you,” raved a fourth fan.

Teresi isn’t one to keep her curves to herself. As The Inquisitr has previously written, she recently posted another racy shot in which she wore a different lingerie set. Teresi was captured lying on a fuzzy faux-fur rug while wearing a fuchsia one-piece made of a lacy fabric. The set had a plunging neckline with flowery designs along the edges and stomach. It boasted high-cut legs, which Teresi pulled up even higher using her hands in the shot.