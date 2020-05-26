Blake Shelton Smooches Gwen Stefani’s Son Kingston In Sweet Birthday Video

Blake rocked a Hawaiian shirt and wild hair as he helped Kingston celebrate turning 14 years old.

Blake Shelton showered girlfriend Gwen Stefani’s oldest son with kisses in an adorable video. On Tuesday, Gwen took to Instagram to wish 14-year-old Kingston Rossdale a happy birthday, and Blake made a hilarious appearance in her social media upload.

In Gwen’s candid video, Blake warmly embraced a smiling Kingston. As the teen hugged him back, Blake planted a few wet ones on his cheek. The Voice star made loud kissing sounds, and Kingston eventually began grimacing and squirming a bit. After about five smooches, he pulled away from Blake and wiped off his cheek with the back of his hand. However, he still had a smile on his now-damp face. Blake let out a small laugh after seeing Kingston’s reaction to his PDA.

The tolerant teen and his mom’s affectionate boyfriend were rocking similar tousled hairstyles. However, Kingston’s wavy locks had bleached ends, while Blake’s messy mane was its usual salt-and-pepper color. The “Hell Right” singer has said that he’s growing his mullet back, and the thick curls on top of his head appeared to be rather long in Gwen’s video.

Blake’s fans are used to seeing him rock a go-to outfit that typically consists of blue jeans, cowboy boots, and a plaid or solid-colored shirt. However, he was sporting some bold and exciting new attire to match his new hairstyle. Blake wore a vivid red Hawaiian shirt that featured a flashy print. It included depictions of pink tropical flowers and orange sunset scenes with silhouettes of palm trees.

Kingston’s birthday video was a big hit with Gwen’s Instagram followers. Many of them let the mother-of-three know how much they enjoy seeing Blake being affectionate with her sons.

“You can tell he loves those boys. Melts my heart,” read one response to her post.

“Blake is literally the perfect stepdad,” another fan wrote.

“This makes my heart happy,” gushed another admirer.

“I absolutely love the close relationship Blake has with all your kids,” read a fourth remark. “You can tell he genuinely loves and cares about them so much as if they were his own.”

Gwen’s video was filmed at one of Blake’s properties in Oklahoma. Gwen and the three sons she shares with her ex-husband, Gavin Rossdale, are self-isolating with Blake on his sprawling secluded ranch. During a recent interview, Gavin said that he misses the kids, and he confessed that it can be difficult to get them to video chat with him.

So far, Gwen hasn’t shared any details about how Kingston celebrated his birthday, but Blake has said that he’s instilled a fondness for the outdoors in Gwen’s boys. They even asked him to teach them how to trap crayfish.