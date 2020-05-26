Four Minneapolis Police Officers Involved In Death Of George Floyd Fired After Video Sparks National Outrage

Four Minneapolis police officers involved in the death of George Floyd have been fired after video of the incident sparked outrage in Minnesota and across the country, leading to protests in the city.

As FOX 9 Minneapolis reported, the decision to fire the four officers involved was announced by Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo at a press conference on Tuesday. Floyd had died on Monday after being taken into police custody. Video released shortly after the incident showed a police officer pressing a knee onto Floyd’s neck as the man laid handcuffed on the ground.

Floyd at times appeared to be begging for help, saying that he could not breathe, but the officer remained above him as bystanders yelled and pleaded with them to stop. The officer continued to press a knee onto the man’s neck after he became unresponsive, keeping him pinned until an ambulance arrived. Reports have indicated that Floyd was not armed, and not accused of a violent crime, though it was not clear what transpired before the video starts with Floyd on the ground and the officer’s knee on his neck.

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey said on Tuesday that he “100 percent” supported the police chief’s decision to fire the officers, saying that the incident went against the ideals of the city and the training that police officers had been given.

“It is the right decision for our city. It is the right decision for our community. It is the right decision for our Minneapolis Police Department,” Frey said.

As CBS Minnesota reported, the FBI is now investigating the incident.

Police had initially announced that the man suffered a medical incident during the attempted arrest, but this was met with outrage by many who called for action against the officers involved, which included the man who held Floyd down by the neck and others who did nothing to help him. Many local leaders have spoken out, including Congresswoman Ilhan Omar, who represents Minnesota. She put out a statement calling for the Department of Justice to investigate the man’s death.

“It is sickening to watch this black man be killed while helplessly begging for help,” Omar said in a statement, via CBS Minnesota.

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz also put out a statement demanding justice for Floyd’s death.

“The lack of humanity in this disturbing video is sickening. We will get answers and seek justice,” Walz and Lt. Gov.Peggy Flanagan said in a statement, via CBS Minnesota.