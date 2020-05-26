Donald Trump Sees Himself As The Biggest Victim Of The Coronavirus Pandemic, Report Says

In a Tuesday report from Vanity Fair, Gabriel Sherman speaks with a White House insider who sheds light on the state of mind of Donald Trump over Memorial Day weekend. According to the unnamed insider, Trump sees himself as the biggest victim of the coronavirus pandemic.

“He was just in a f*cking rage,” the source allegedly told Sherman. “He was saying, ‘This is so unfair to me! Everything was going great. We were cruising to reelection!'”

The insider allegedly suggested that the soaring coronavirus death toll in the United States, which is 99,886 as of Tuesday afternoon, did not deter Trump from viewing the pandemic as something that primarily affects him. Sherman reports that the source claimed Trump has no empathy and said the president complained that the intelligence community — which he often slammed as the “Deep State” pre-pandemic — let him down by not warning him about the virus sooner.

Sherman also spoke to an outside adviser that allegedly told him Trump continues to engage in “magical thinking.”

“He lives in his own f*cking world,” the adviser reportedly said.

Sherman highlighted an example of this thinking by pointing to Trump’s reported claim that the Moderna vaccine will be ready in months. As The Inquisitr reported, Moderna CEO Stéphane Bancel said the vaccine could be prepared by the end of the year. However, Bancel acknowledged that this is the best-case scenario.

As reported by Business Insider, Trump has cast himself as the victim amid the pandemic before. In particular, the president suggested that the media did not portray him in a fair light and claimed that the federal government was adequately prepared for the COVID-19 crisis.

“We were very prepared,” Trump said during a press conference in March. “The only thing we weren’t prepared for was the media.”

In a piece for The Week, Ryan Cooper argued that the victimhood complex expands beyond the White House and is a hindrance to the conservative movement as a whole.

“For conservative zealots and media figures, the pandemic is quickly becoming just another culture war battleground — an axis of postmodern symbolic conflict, another vent for bottomless grievance, and fuel for a screeching victimhood complex.”

Cooper uses mask-wearing as one example and points to the research that suggests masks can “drastically reduce” the likelihood of infectious people passing COVID-19 to others. Despite this data, Trump refuses to wear a mask, and conservatives appear to be linking the practice to cowardice.

“Nothing gets their blood flowing like playing martyr before imaginary liberal tyranny,” Cooper said of the conservative electorate in the United States.