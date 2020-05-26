Issa Vegas Is A Total Hottie In Snakeskin-Print Swimsuit & Matching Booties

Issa Vegas took to Instagram to share a tantalizing series of photos that added some serious sexiness to her feed. The upload was added to her page a few hours ago, and fans are loving it.

Each of the four images captured Issa posed inside in a sexy swimsuit. She did not use a geotag to share her exact location, but she appeared on the back of a white couch lined with pillows that boasted the same bright hue. The first photo showed Issa posing in profile with her backside on the back of the furniture piece and her legs resting on the ground in front.

In another photo, she raised both hands over her head and looked into the camera while showcasing her bombshell body in the smoking-hot outfit.

The fourth photo in the deck treated fans to the best view of the racy look, which included a snakeskin-print swimsuit. The top of the garment acted as a traditional bikini with triangle cups, which teased a glimpse of her cleavage. Its thick straps still allowed for her arms to be seen in their entirety while she left her decolletage completely bare. Issa’s suit added another element of sexy with a piece of fabric that ran from the middle of her chest to her navel and then splitting into two separate pieces. Another bit of fabric stretched across her midsection and accentuated her tiny waist.

The CrossFit enthusiast opted to cover her lower half with a pair of insanely small Daisy Dukes, and she playfully tugged at the belt loops to expose a hint of her taut tummy. The bottoms of shorts were worn rolled and rode up dangerously high on her legs, which made it very easy to see her shapely thighs and legs. She added a pair of snakeskin booties that matched her suit but opted not to include any other accessories.

Issa styled her hair with a straight middle part, and the outgrowth revealed her natural, brunette color while the middle and ends were dyed blond. She seemingly added an application of makeup that was subtle but still helped bring out all of her features.

Issa paired the sexy shots with a caption, and her followers absolutely loved the update. The post has garnered over 52,000 likes and well over 500 comments.

“Oh my god I love you,” one follower gushed with a series of heart and heart-eyes.

“Thank you for your beauty!” a second fan chimed in.

“Very beautiful girl, I would like to kneel at your wonderful legs and kiss your sweet feet,” another fan wrote.