Katie Miller, Mike Pence Aide Who Tested Positive For Coronavirus, Back To Work After Negative Tests

An aide to Vice President Mike Pence, who tested positive for the coronavirus earlier this month, is back to work after three consecutive negative tests, USA Today reports. The aide also announced that she’s pregnant.

As reported at the time by The Inquisitr, on May 8 it was announced that a member of Pence’s team had tested positive for the coronavirus. Specifically, on that day Pence and his entourage had been scheduled to visit Iowa, reporters covering the departure of Air Force Two (the vice-presidential aircraft) noted that several people deplaned, before the flight wound up departing hours later.

Initially, it was unclear who it was who had tested positive for the virus, but it was later revealed to be Katie Miller, who is the wife of Stephen Miller, an adviser to Donald Trump.

On Tuesday, Miller tweeted that she’s been cleared to go back to work.

“Back at work today after three NEGATIVE COVID tests. Thank you to all my amazing doctors and everyone who reached out with support. I couldn’t have done it without my amazing husband who took great care of his pregnant wife. #TransitionToGreatness.”

It remains unclear how sick Miller ever actually was, as neither she nor her husband have given any indication as to how severe the illness was. However, on the day it was announced that she’d tested positive, the tweeted that she was “doing well,” while thanking her supporters for their well-wishes.

Doug Mills - Pool / Getty Images

With the announcement that she’s back to work also came the announcement that she is pregnant.

What effects the coronavirus will have on her pregnancy, if any, remains to be seen.

Women of child-bearing age are generally young enough that they aren’t at risk of developing complications from the coronavirus, which is much more serious in older adults than it is in younger ones. What little data is available about coronavirus and pregnancy suggests that a pregnancy does not put a woman at greater risk of developing complications from the virus.

Further, the available data seems to suggest that pregnant women cannot pass the coronavirus to their babies, either during gestation or birth. However, the novel coronavirus is a new pathogen and its effects on various populations are not fully understood, as of this writing.

Miller was the second person in the Trump White House to have tested positive for the coronavirus in a matter of days. The day before, Trump’s personal valet who serves him his meals had tested positive for the pathogen.