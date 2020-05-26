Joe Exotic’s Husband Dillon Passage Posts Photo With ‘Too Hot To Handle’ Star Harry Jowsey After L.A. Party

The husband of the 'Tiger King' star partied in L.A. with his new Netflix friends.

Dillon Passage posted a new photo with fellow Netflix star Harry Joswey after partying with him in Los Angeles.

Dillon, who is the husband of Tiger King star Joe Exotic, was part of a surprising reality TV crossover when he traveled to L.A. for the 30th birthday of Too Hot to Handle star Bryce Hirschberg and the 23rd birthday of Harry. Fan favorite Matthew Stephen was also at Hischberg’s L.A. birthday bash, according to Us Weekly.

After Dillon posted an Instagram story of him partying on a Hischberg’s houseboat in Marina del Rey, California, he shared a photo of him posing with Harry in Los Angeles before heading home to Florida.

In the photo, the unlikely new besties were leaning on a car that was parked on a city street. Dillon was wearing a tank top and a backward baseball cap, while Harry sported a white t-shirt and cropped track pants as he wrapped his arm around the Tiger King alum.

In the caption to the pic, Dillon wrote that his first trip to L.A. was “epic.” As his husband Joe Exotic continues to serve a 22-year jail sentence for animal abuse and an alleged murder for hire plot, Dillon invited Harry to visit him in Florida sometime.

In comments to Dillon’s post, fans reacted to the surprising new friendship that they never saw coming.

“The duo I never knew I needed,” one follower wrote.

“Love this! You both seem like such great friends awww,” another fan added. “Thanks for sharing.”

When one follower asked Dillon, “You cheating on Joe now huh?,” the Netflix personality replied that Harry is “just a good buddy.”

Harry also chimed in to thank Dillon for coming to California.

“Love ya Dillon, thanks for making the trip out,” the Too Hot to Handle star wrote.

“[Harry Jowsey] was great finally meeting you,” Dillon replied. “Next trip will be wild when everything reopens. Much love for you too brother.”

Too Hot to Handle fans know that Harry is currently in a relationship with Francesca Farago.

Dillon, meanwhile, was only married to Joe “Exotic” Maldanado-Passage for eight months before the former zookeeper was sent to prison. While the Tiger King has talked to his husband about moving on from their marriage if he feels he wants to, Dillon has been vocal about saying he plans to stand by his man.

In April, the 22-year-old told People he doesn’t have “any intention” of finding another partner while his 57-year-old husband is in jail.