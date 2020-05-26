Latina Fitness Model Eri Anton Sizzles In Pink Leopard-Print Bikini At The Beach

Eri Anton teased her 1 million Instagram fans on Monday, May 25, when she took to the popular social media platform to post a couple of sweltering snapshots that saw her celebrating Memorial Day weekend at the beach.

The two-picture slideshow captured Anton sitting over her heels in the sand as the ocean featured in the background. She posed with her back to the viewer, giving them a perfect glimpse of her toned booty.

The first shot showed the Latina fitness model taking her arm to her head as she grabbed a handful of hair. She looked straight ahead at a point off-camera. She allowed her lips to hang slightly open as she focused her eyes. In the second, Anton turned her head to the left, toward the onlooker. She closed her eyes while still keeping her lips parted. She rested both hands on her thighs.

Anton wore a two-piece bathing suit that boasted a striking leopard print in black against a pink background. Her bottoms had a thong back that put her glutes front and center. She opted to pull the side bands high on her hips, exposing more of her voluptuous lower body. Her bikini top featured a triangle cut and spaghetti straps that tied behind her neck and back. Her two-piece was from Kristen Lonie Swimwear, according to one of the tags.

Anton wore her raven hair parted on the right and styled in natural wavy strands. She wore them down as they cascaded all the way to her booty. She appeared to be wearing a bit of mascara and blush on her cheekbones.

The post attracted more than 25,500 likes and upwards of 410 comments in under a day. Her fans used the occasion to send Anton their love, both in English in Spanish.

“My mermaid [heart-eyes emoji] you make this world a better place [fire emoji] I love this state of mind [pink sparkly heart] and YOU!,” one user wrote.

“Killing it my friend,” replied another one.

“What a beautiful babe you are [two fire emoji] always,” a third user chimed in.

“You are seriously such a babe,” added a fourth fan.

Anton has been flaunting her fit physique with her followers as of late. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she recently shared a couple of photos in which she rocked an underwear set while posing in a gym. Her top was black with a white elastic band featuring the Calvin Klein logo printed in black. She teamed it with a pair of white bottoms, also from Clavin Klein, that had a light gray waistband. The bands were placed high on Anton’s sides.