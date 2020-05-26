Hope Beel Rocks Black String Bikini In Sexy Bedroom Snaps

Hope Beel took to Instagram to show off her fabulous figure in yet another sexy shot. The model wore a skimpy string bikini while indicating that even though she might be homebound due to the COVID-19 pandemic, she can still rock a swimsuit.

Hope was certainly rocking the teeny, black two-piece. The top featured small cups that revealed plenty of cleavage, and the bottoms were extra cheeky.

The model’s update consisted of two photos that featured her in her bedroom. She faced the camera while posing on her knees on the bed. A mirror on the wall behind her captured her backside, resulting in a set of sexy snapshots.

Both of the pictures were similar. In the first image, Hope placed her hands above her head while she gazed at something off to the side. She cocked one hip to the side, flaunting her curves as well as her hourglass shape. The pose also gave her admirers a nice look at her cleavage and a bit of underboob. Behind her in the mirror, a blurred reflection of her body — and her booty — was visible.

Hope was looking at the camera in the second photo. Her arms were down at her sides and her hip was still off to one side. Her flat abs and toned thighs were prominent. Her grey, stripped cat also made a special appearance in the snap as it sat on her bed near the corner of the picture.

Hope may not have had any big plans to go anywhere, but her hair and makeup looked glamorous. Her dark tresses fell in big curls over her shoulders. Her makeup appeared to include sculpted brows, smoky eye shadow, and contoured cheeks. She also looked to be wearing a touch of pink lipstick. She accessorized the look with a pendant necklace.

Dozens of Hope’s admirers took to the comments to weigh in with their thoughts on the snaps. Unsurprisingly, most raved over them.

“Irresistibly PERFECT. Hope you’ve a wonderful tuesday goddess,” one follower commented.

“You are always rocking it my friend,” quipped a second Instagram user.

“Good God, you are totally amazing!!” wrote a third fan.

“Your body just blows my mind! Bikinis were made for you! Lol x,” a fourth admirer gushed.

Hope does seem to have a body that was made for swimsuits. Not too long ago, she shared a snap that showed her looking sensational in a cobalt blue bikini, which her fans also loved.