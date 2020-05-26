‘Playboy’ Playmate Bryana Holly Shows Off Cleavage In Sunny Outdoor Snap

Model Bryana Holly put her assets on display for her fans with her latest sultry Instagram post. She posed outdoors laying on the grass with a transparent crocheted top on that showed off her killer cleavage.

Holly – who is well-known for appearing as a Playboy Playmate – has been sharing snaps from past photo shoots in recent weeks, and this was her latest throwback. She looked elegant while flashing serious skin in the upload. The model was photographed outside soaking up some sun while giving the camera a fierce look.

The 26-year-old was captured laying down on a patch of grass and rows of trees lined the background. Holly had her long blond hair parted over to the right side of her face and styled with loose curls that gave an air of sophistication. She laid with her right hip and thigh on the grass as she supported her upper body with her arms positioned beside her. The Huntington Beach, California native leaned forward which caused her arms to press against her breasts.

The famous Playmate wore a beige-colored crochet duster with long sleeves, and a small pair of white bikini bottoms. This crocheted top was mostly transparent, and Holly appeared to have nothing on underneath it besides the bottoms. She used her carefully-placed arms to cover herself, and this positioning helped accentuate her ample cleavage. Her flawless skin was glowing in the sunlight, and the duster complemented her complexion. Holly tagged fashion photographer Jayden FA in the caption and mentioned missing her.

Many of the model’s 1.5 million Instagram followers noticed the spicy pic, and it earned over 29,000 likes. Holly received over 150 comments. One fan compared the model’s elegant look to Mad Men actress January Jones. Instagram model Kylie Rae Hall showed her approval with four heart-eye emoji, as the comment section was flooded with those and fire emoji.

“Love everything about this photo,” a fan wrote while adding several heart emoji.

“Look at that shirt, the glow, I love it,” a female follower added.

“Get that awesome vitamin D,” an Instagram user replied.

“You are so gorgeous!” another commented along with four different emoji.

As covered by The Inquisitr, Holly posted another elegant-looking photo last week. She wore a long silver gown by Lurelly that showcased her curvy figure. These were snaps from the last photo shoot she was part of before the COVID-19 crisis. The blonde looked stylish and stunning in the dress that had a tight top. That post garnered over 30,000 likes from her adoring fans.