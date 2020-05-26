Adult Film Star Sophie Dee Flaunts Massive Cleavage In Studded Swimsuit

Adult film star Sophie Dee wished her fans a good morning in the sexiest way possible. The adult film star added a fiery photo to her Instagram page an hour ago, and it’s already garnered rave reviews from her 7.4 million fans.

The photo captured the model posed in front of a pool on what looked like a scorching day. She did not use a geotag to indicate her exact location, but she’s been spending her time at home in quarantine. The pool was lined with beautiful blue tiles while the perimeter of the backyard was enclosed with a red brick fence and a few trees. Sophie stared into the camera with a seductive gaze while she ran one hand through her hair and rested the other on her side.

The adult entertainer earned her audience’s attention by slipping into a cream-colored swimsuit that did more showing than covering. The garment was outlined with two rows of gold studs that helped draw even more attention to her killer curves. Its thin straps rested on her shoulders and left her arms and shoulders on display. Meanwhile, its plunging neckline dipped well below her chest and exposed an ample amount of cleavage as she left her decolletage completely bare.

Also of note was the bottom of the suit’s high cut sides, which left her shapely thighs in full view. The cut of the scandalous piece helped accentuate her tiny midsection and hourglass figure. A few butterfly tattoos on her hip could also be seen thanks to the skimpy cut. Sophie did not add any additional accessories to her poolside look, ensuring that all eyes were on her rocking body.

Sophie wore her long, brunette tresses down and slightly waved, and her ombre-dyed locks spilled behind her back. She also rocked a full application of makeup that appeared to include heavy mascara, defined brows, and a light pink hue on her plump pout.

In the caption, she kept things simple and wished her followers a good morning with a single red heart emoji. In a little more than an hour, the photo was showered with over 50,000 likes and 1,000-plus comments.

“My best woman in my life,” one follower commented with a series of various emoji, including heart-eye and hearts.

“Hi my dear. How are you? Good morning,” another Instagrammer asked in reference to her caption.

“Very beautiful and very exciting. Your body is the most amazing ting [sic] I have seen in all my life,” one more fan added.