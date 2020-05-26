Lyna Perez Sizzles In Sheer Cropped Sweater & High-Cut Underwear

On Tuesday, May 26, American model Lyna Perez shared a suggestive snap with her 5.1 million Instagram followers.

The photo showed the social media sensation sitting on a bed with a ruched duvet cover. Lyna arched her back, as she placed one of her hands on her bed and the other on the side of her neck. She turned her head and looked off into the distance, parting her full lips.

She sizzled in a sheer cropped sweater and a pair of white high-cut underwear. The revealing ensemble showcased her ample cleavage, toned midsection, and curvaceous hips, much to the delight of her audience. Fans could also catch a glimpse of the black ink scorpion tattoo just below her hip bone. Lyna kept the sexy look simple and did not wear any accessories.

For the photo, the bombshell styled her highlighted hair in loose waves and a deep side part. She enhanced her natural beauty with a full face of makeup. Lyna made her brown eyes pop with an application of what appeared to be black eyeliner and a few coats of mascara. Her makeup also seemed to have featured filled-in eyebrows, highlighter, and pink lipstick.

In the caption, the Instagram star implied that fans who leave a purple devil emoji in the comments section will receive a “private dm” from her. Lyna also revealed that she will be holding a “giveaway” for a subscription to her premium Snapchat in the near future.

Unsurprisingly, the post’s comments section was soon flooded with purple devil emoji. Quite a few of Lyna’s followers also proceeded to shower her with compliments.

“Very beautiful, a goddess,” gushed a fan.

“@lynaritaa you really look like [a] queen,” added a different devotee.

“[K]ind of body I dream to have! [Y]ou’re stunningly beautiful!” remarked another follower.

“You look so beautiful and gorgeous,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user, adding a string of kissing face emoji to the comment.

Lyna has not yet responded to the comments. The provocative post appears to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 40,000 likes.

This is far from the first time that the digital influencer has flaunted her fantastic figure on social media. In fact, a majority of her Instagram posts consist of her in risque outfits. Recently, she uploaded a picture, in which she wore a low-cut crop top and coordinating shorts. That post has been liked over 120,000 times since it was shared.