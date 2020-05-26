Katy Perry Shows Off Her Growing Baby Bump In Floral Swimsuit On Beach Outing With Orlando Bloom & Family

Katy and Orlando had some fun in the sun over the holiday weekend.

Katy Perry is getting some rest and relaxation time in before she gives birth to her and Orlando’s Bloom’s first child together sometime this summer. They are expecting a baby girl. The famous couple were spotted hitting a beach this weekend in Santa Barbara, California, as reported by The Daily Mail.

The photos revealed that the “Daisies” singer wore a pretty floral one-piece swimsuit that showed off her growing baby bump. The top of the suit was halter-style that was held up by a tie on the back of neck. It also had decorative white rings on each side. The front of the flowery number plunged down low enough to reveal a bit of cleavage. The pattern consisted of large pink roses throughout. Katy also had on a pair of green flip-flops and a big straw hat and sunglasses to keep herself safe from the sun’s hot rays. She added a pair of gold hoop earrings as well.

Katy Perry looked like she may have been a bit hot and tired as she walked to her destination. She carried a bag full of necessities in one hand and her adorable pooch, Nugget, in the other as she walked to the beach area. It appeared that she may have went makeup-free for the outing.

It was reported that she and her fiance were spending some time with Katy’s family over the Memorial Day weekend. Her dad, Keith Hudson, was seen helping Orlando with getting some items out of the vehicle. There were reportedly other members of the family and friends there as well.

Orlando Bloom was seen shirtless and wearing a pair of black swim trunks with white lightening bolts on the front. He also wore a brown hat to keep him cool. The hunky actor was pulling out a wagon, shovels, and a basket for a fun day in the sun and sand.

Katy Perry just finished up another season of American Idol along with fellow judges Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie. Of course, it had a different feel this time due to the coronavirus pandemic. The pregnant pop singer debuted her first live performance of her new tune, “Daises,” that night and also wore an appropriate maternity dress to go along with the song. Her outfit was chock full of white daisies throughout and she looked lovely in it.

It was announced back in March that Katy was pregnant with Orlando’s baby, a year after the expectant parents became engaged. This will be his second child, as he has a 9-year-old son, Flynn, with model Miranda Kerr.