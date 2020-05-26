Carrie Underwood Celebrates 15th Anniversary Of ‘American Idol’ Win, Says ‘It’s Been A Wild Ride’

The singer's music career took off following her victory in the show's fourth season.

Carrie Underwood is acknowledging where she came from. On Monday, the country singer celebrated the 15th anniversary of her victory on American Idol by sharing a fan-made video on Twitter highlighting how her career had evolved since she was announced as the show’s winner during its fourth season.

In a tweet, Underwood wrote that she couldn’t believe it had been 15 years since her victory. She described her journey in the years since her victory as a “wild ride,” and said she couldn’t have gotten through it without help from her fans.

Underwood was announced as the show’s fourth victor over fellow competitor Bo Bice. Underwood most recently returned to American Idol last year, when she performed a version of “Southbound” for the show’s season finale.

In September, The Tennesseasn reported that Underwood commemorated the 15th anniversary of her audition for the show during a performance at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville. During the performance, Underwood performed a medley of female-created country hits, including songs from Shania Twain, Dolly Parton, and Reba McEntire.

“When I was a little girl … if you had asked me what I wanted to do when I grew up, I would have told you I wanted to be a famous country music singer,” Underwood said during the performance.

The singer continued by saying that usually, dreams fade as you get older. When she auditioned for American Idol, she was in school.

“As I got older, dreams tend to give way to practicalities, so I started going to school to get a real job. One day there was an open door, and I walked through it and my life was changed forever,” the singer said.

Underwood continued, telling her audience that she was “living proof” that the craziest things can happen. What’s more, she told those listening to pursue their dreams, because you never know what could happen.

In addition to commemorating the anniversary of one of the days that changed her life, Underwood has also been on social media in recent days flaunting her rock hard abs. In a post on Instagram, Underwood said that she was “pool ready” as she rocked a tiny bikini. The top was black and featured a floral pattern, while the bottom was bright red.

In the post, Underwood wore a winning smile and let her long, blonde hair flow from the straw hat she had on. Underwood’s fans and followers immediately went wild for the post, flooding her comments with praise and positive affirmations.