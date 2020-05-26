Tyler Cameron Shares Sweet Tribute On Instagram For His Mom’s Birthday

The Bachelorette runner-up Tyler Cameron took to Instagram on Tuesday to share some birthday wishes in honor of his mom. The sweet photo and note came several months after her sudden death and fans of the reality television star stepped up to support him on this tough day.

Tyler’s mom died suddenly at the end of February. He recently navigated his first Mother’s Day without his mom, and now he’s working through her first birthday.

On Tuesday, Tyler shared a throwback photo on his Instagram page that was a nod to happier times. He did not explain what it was that the family was doing in this snap, but it showed him with his mom and his two brothers Ryan and Austin.

Everybody in the Cameron crew was dressed up rather formally, with the guys in suits and Andrea in a black dress. She stood between Tyler and Ryan and held a piece of paper in her hand. Andrea smiled broadly, facing the camera, as Tyler and Ryan looked down at her. Austin appeared to be looking toward Tyler when this particular photo was snapped.

While Tyler didn’t explain what event they were attending, or when it took place, it looks likely that this was snapped within the past couple of years. Those who follow Tyler, Ryan, and Austin on social media these days would probably say that none of the guys look too much younger in this photo than they look currently.

In this caption, Tyler wished his “momma” a happy birthday and said they miss her. It looks like The Bachelorette fans and franchise veterans immediately stepped up to cover Tyler and his family in support and love on what is certainly a difficult day for the three Cameron guys.

Tyler currently has 2.3 million followers on Instagram, not far behind his former The Bachelorette love Hannah Brown. That following is also significantly higher than most other The Bachelor franchise, as he has remained a favorite of fans since missing out on that final rose last year.

That massive fan following showed up for Tyler on this tough day. Within just the first three hours that it was on his page, the post had already been liked almost 280,000 times. There were more than 1,000 comments as well as fans and show alumni shared words of encouragement and love.

“Sending love your way!” posted one follower.

“Happy birthday to your angel momma,” a fan wrote.

“Happy Birthday to your beautiful mother. So sorry for your loss,” another follower said.

“Huge virtual strength to you all,” someone else wrote.

While Tyler had moved to New York after finishing The Bachelorette, he has been in no rush to head back there since losing his mom. He has been in Jupiter, Florida, staying at the family home, since Andrea’s passing. Despite the heartbreak that Tyler and his brothers have endured with this loss, The Bachelorette fans have loved watching them stick together and share their journey with everyone these past few months.