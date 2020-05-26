Kelly Gale Gets Soaking Wet In The Shower While Rocking A White String Bikini

Kelly Gale flaunted her phenomenal figure in a tiny string bikini in her latest Instagram share. The Victoria’s Secret model rocked the scanty swimwear while getting soaking wet in the shower.

The Tuesday afternoon upload included two slides with the same photo — one in color, and one in monochrome. The image captured Kelly standing in the shower under a gentle stream of water that flowed down her back. She stood in profile to the camera, one leg bent at the knee, while turning her head to the side to meet the lens with an intense and alluring stare.

Despite being in the shower, Kelly was not nude in the sultry images. Instead, the 25-year-old was clad in a minuscule white bikini that made for a very revealing display. The set included a tiny top with thin string shoulder straps — straps that showed off her toned shoulders and arms. Its cups were hardly enough to contain her voluptuous assets, which nearly spilled out of the garment while displaying an ample amount of sideboob.

Kelly’s matching bikini bottoms showcased her pert derriere thanks to its cheeky design, while its high-cut style offered almost a complete look at her toned legs. It also had a thin waistband that sat low on her hips, accentuating her flat midsection and trim waist.

A pair of dainty stud earrings appeared to be the only jewelry that Kelly accessorized with so as not to take eyes away from her gym-honed physique. Her drenched, dark hair was slicked back to her head and cascaded behind her shoulders. Kelly’s makeup also appeared slightly smudged from the water, giving it a smokey and dramatic style that added another sexy layer to her look.

Fans did not hesitate to flood the sizzling shower snaps with love. The post has accrued over 17,000 likes after just one hour of going live to Kelly’s page, as well as dozens of comments and compliments expressing their adoration for the scene.

“Omg I’m in love,” one person wrote.

“My definition of perfection,” quipped another fan.

“Kelly is just way too hot,” a third admirer remarked.

“Stunningly beautiful,” added a fourth follower.

Fans did not have to scroll far down Kelly’s Instagram feed to get another glimpse at her incredible bikini body. She took to her account over the weekend to share a smoldering selfie that saw her clad in a skimpy orange two-piece. That look proved to be popular as well, racking up more than 59,000 likes and 311 comments to date.