Pauline Tantot Flaunts Fantastic Figure In Skimpy Brown Bikini

On Tuesday, May 26, French model Pauline Tantot shared a sizzling snap with her 4 million Instagram followers.

The picture, taken at an undisclosed location, showed the 25-year-old standing outside on a grassy area. A white fence and gorgeous green foliage can be seen in the background. Pauline posed with her shoulders back and her back arched. She placed both of her hands on her thighs, as she gazed directly into the camera with a serious expression on her face.

Pauline flaunted her fantastic figure in a brown bikini that left little to the imagination. The skimpy swimsuit featured a bandeau top adorned with a gold ring and a pair of matching high-cut bottoms. The tiny two-piece put her ample cleavage, toned midsection, and curvaceous hips on full display, much to the delight of her audience. Fans were also able to catch a glimpse of the delicate black ink tattoos on her forearms, hands, and pelvic area. The Instagram star accessorized the sexy look with a gold necklace.

For the photo, the blond bombshell styled her honey-colored hair in loose waves. Pauline did not appear to be wearing any makeup, allowing her natural beauty to shine.

In the caption, the social media sensation appeared to be referring to the fact that she looked tan.

The post seems to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 75,000 likes. Many of Pauline’s admirers also flocked to the comments section to shower her with compliments.

“D*mn you are soooo beautiful,” gushed a fan.

“[Y]ou look so stunning omg,” added a different devotee,

“Wow I [can’t] handle how beautiful you are this bikini is pure perfection on your body,” remarked another follower, adding both a heart-eye and purple heart emoji to the comment.

“Your body is beautiful,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

Some commenters, however, appeared to be rendered speechless by the photo and instead, left a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model.

Pauline has not yet responded to the comments.

This is far from the first time that the tattooed model has shown off her amazing assets on social media. In fact, she has a tendency to post racy content that sometimes pushes the boundaries of Instagram’s community guidelines regarding nudity. Recently, she uploaded a picture, in which she wore a thong bikini while posing in a pool. That post has been liked over 290,000 times since it was shared.