Sara Underwood Slays In A Retro Tie-Dye Set Out In The Woods

In her latest Instagram update, former Playboy Playmate of the Year Sara Underwood surprised her 9.2 million Instagram followers with a fun series of snaps in which she rocked a retro-inspired ensemble in a bold tie-dye print. Sara posed in the woods, with a cozy-looking cabin covered in moss visible behind her, surrounded by trees.

Sara’s ensemble was from the online retailer Fashion Nova, a brand she wears frequently on her Instagram page. She made sure to give the company a shout out by tagging them in the picture itself as well as in the caption of the post. She also mentioned in the caption how much she enjoyed matching sets from the brand, which is what she rocked in the latest update.

The top of the set featured a v-neck neckline, and had long sleeves with a looser fit on the forearms. A circular embellishment at the chest revealed a hint of cleavage, and the top also showed off a sliver of skin on her toned stomach.

She paired the top with the matching bottoms, which were a simple, high-waisted style that clung to her curves without being too tight. Her blond locks were down in a tousled, effortless style, and she had on a pair of wire-rimmed glasses as she posed and smiled.

The second snap was taken from further away, and Sara turned her body so that it was angled away from the camera. As a result, fans could see how the pants accentuated her toned rear, and could also see the full retro pants, which were a bell bottom style.

She embraced the “hippie” vibe of the set, as she called it in the caption, and flashed a peace sign in the third shot while she smiled at the camera.

For the fourth and final snap in the update, she struck a more serious pose, placing one hand on her jawbone as she gazed at the camera. Her followers loved the series of pictures, and the post racked up over 22,800 likes within just one hour, including a like from UFC ring girl Arianny Celeste. It also received 191 comments from Sara’s fans.

“Obsessed with this set!!” one fan said, followed by a trio of heart eyes emoji.

“That is super cute!! I may have to order this one lol,” another follower remarked, loving Sara’s style.

“Looking so beautiful,” another fan said.

“Hi Sara you’re seriously the cutest human,” one follower added.

Sara frequently shares snaps in which she rocks sexy Fashion Nova ensembles in scenic settings, and the picture she posted yesterday was no different. As The Inquisitr reported, Sara wore a pair of high-waisted olive green shorts and a crop top that showed off her bombshell body as she posed in front of a charming cabin with her dog in the shot.