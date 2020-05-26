Lisa Vanderpump Reportedly Decided To Take The High Road After Rinna’s Latest Social Media Diss

The former 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' star let a catty comment go instead of firing back.

Lisa Vanderpump is taking the high road following a catty social media comment by her former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills co-star Lisa Rinna.

The former RHOBH queen bee reportedly considered firing back at Rinna’s recent Twitter diss but is now leaning toward “letting it die,” a source told Hollywood Life.

The most recent drama between the longtime co-stars started after fellow OG cast member Kyle Richards tweeted that Rinna didn’t defend her when Garcelle Beauvais and Denise Richards talked bad about her during a car ride home. In a comment to Kyle’s tweet, a fan pointed out that the Bravo veteran used to have a good friend in Vanderpump her and until the group turned on her “like a pack of wolves” when she was going through an extremely difficult time in her life.

After LVP replied with, “True dat,” Rinna came out of nowhere and clapped back with, ” Someone misses being on a hit TV show!”

While Rinna’s shady comment opened the door for an equally snarky reply from Vanderpump, the insider dished that the SUR owner hasn’t decided yet if she will respond to her former co-star, but that she is “leaning more towards letting it die now than replying.”

The source added that it’s very tempting for Vanderpump to fire back because Rinna “gets under her skin more than any of the other ladies.” The insider also noted that Vanderpump “was not at all surprised” to Rinna take a dig at her on social media because their disdain for one another runs deep.

“The two women cannot stand one another. Even if they were in the same room, they’d ignore the other,” the source added.

The two Lisas have been feuding for years, but last year things came to a head after Rinna accused Vanderpump of setting up storylines on the long-running Bravo reality show, including last season’s drama centered on Dorit Kemsley’s failed dog adoption.

Amid rumors that Vanderpump was allegedly shopping a new spinoff based on her Vanderpump Dogs foundation as last season’s PuppyGate drama played out, Rinna threatened to take legal action, according to People. In a lengthy message on her Instagram story, Rinna made it clear that she expected to be paid if she was unwittingly “servicing a spinoff.”

A Vanderpump Dogs spinoff never happened, but Vanderpump ultimately left The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills just ahead of its milestone 10th season. Rinna, meanwhile, has been nostalgic over happier times on RHOBH and recently shared photos and videos of past cast trips that didn’t include Vanderpump.