Bulgarian Fitness Model Yanita Yancheva Flaunts Chiseled Abs In Pink Workout Set

Yanita Yancheva showed off her chiseled abs to her 1.6 million Instagram followers on Tuesday, May 26, with her most recent post. The Bulgarian fitness model took to the photo-sharing app to upload a sexy snapshot in which she sported a flattering workout set.

Yancheva stunned in a bubblegum pink two-piece that included a pair of skintight leggings. They sat high on her torso, though she used her right thumb to drive down the waistband. This motion allowed Yancheva to show off her enviable abs. The leggings included textured stripes on the thighs and calves.

She paired with a matching crop top boasting long sleeves. It had a high, crew neckline that offered a good amount of coverage. Its hemline expanded just past her sternum, exposing her upper stomach.

Yancheva wore her blond hair in a middle part and pulled back and tied low. She left a loose tendril on the left, which fell over her eye. She appeared to be wearing a bit of black eyeliner and a nude gloss on her lips.

The photo captured Yancheva sitting outdoors on a front porch. The camera shot her slightly from the left, as Yancheva tilted her head to smile brightly at the viewer with squinty eyes against the bright sun. She held a bottle of protein powder, angling it toward the photographer.

In the caption, Yancheva revealed her post was an ad for Rule One Proteins, a company she frequently promotes. In this particular instance, she was giving a shoutout to its Rainbow Candy flavor, stating it was her favorite.

Her post proved to be popular with her fans, quickly gaining more than 16,800 likes and over 100 comments within two hours. Many Instagram users flocked to the comments section to express their admiration for Yancheva while other simply used emoji to illustrate their thoughts.

“That’s your color babe,” one of her fans wrote.

“You Always Look Great. Love Pink,” replied another user.

“Thiss sett is [two fire emoji],” a third admirer chimed in.

“Beautiful and espectacular,” added a fourth fan.

