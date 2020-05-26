Former ‘RHOC’ Star Vicki Gunvalson’s Daughter Briana Culberson Reveals The Gender Of Her Third Child

Briana Culberson hosted a gender reveal in North Carolina.

Vicki Gunvalson’s daughter, Briana Culberson, and son-in-law, Ryan Culberson, hosted an elaborate gender reveal over the weekend at their North Carolina home just weeks after confirming Briana is pregnant with their third child.

Months after Vicki confirmed she will no longer be featured on The Real Housewives of Orange County cast, Ryan shared a sweet video that appeared to be shot on a drone on his Instagram page and in the short video, something was seen exploding into a puff of blue powder, confirming that he and Briana will be welcoming a third boy into their family later this year.

“Congratulations Culberson’s!!!” Vicki wrote in the comments section of Ryan’s post.

“Thank you!” Ryan replied.

In a number of the photo’s comments, many fans pointed out that they were upset for Briana, who had reportedly expressed interest in welcoming a baby girl into their family at some point in the future. However, Ryan didn’t react to any of the negative messages in regard to his wife’s potential disappointment in their unborn child’s gender.

As news of Briana’s possible thoughts swirled, one follower of Ryan’s made a very good point when they told him, “Boys are a blessing! [Briana] will gain 3 daughter in laws when they grow up!”

According to a May 25 report from Page Six, Ryan also left a comment of his own that included three blue heart emoji.

As fans of The Real Housewives of Orange County will recall, Briana and her husband eloped in 2011 and have welcomed two sons, including 7-year-old Troy and 5-year-old Owen in the months since.

In April, shortly after Briana experienced a coronavirus scare while working at a North Carolina hospital and began experiencing symptoms in line with the illness, she and her family confirmed she had tested negative for COVID-19 and announced she was expecting her third child with Ryan.

While Briana likely confirmed her news of her third child on her Instagram page as well, her account has been marked private, which means that only those she approves are able to follow her.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Briana has been showing off some impressive photos of herself in recent weeks since dropping a ton of weight after getting healthy and embarking on the Keto Diet. As some may know, Briana began dieting due to complications from Lupus years ago and has been losing weight in a healthy manner ever since, as has her husband.