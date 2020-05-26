Nazanin Mandi Shows Off Toned Physique In Snakeskin-Print String Bikini During Quarantine

Nazanin Mandi took to Instagram to share a number of new photos of herself looking smoking hot. The model is no stranger to impressing her social media followers with her outfit posts and wowed fans with her most recent upload.

The 33-year-old — who is married to R&B singer Miguel — stunned in a snakeskin-print string bikini set that showed off her incredible assets. Mandi confidently displayed her decolletage, toned stomach, and legs. She went barefoot for the occasion and sported her curly shoulder-length brunette hair down. Mandi accessorized herself with what seemed to be her wedding ring and appeared to be going for a natural makeup look. She kept her nails short and took selfies of herself with her phone, which had a case over the top that was also snakeskin-print.

Mandi posted four images within one upload.

In the first shot, she was snapped from the knees-up. The former R U the Girl contestant held onto her string bottoms and looked down at her phone case.

In the fourth frame, she was captured from head to toe. Mandi parted her legs and boasted her raw beauty and toned physique. She raised her right arm to her bikini top and made everything look effortless.

Mandi is very open about her fitness regime and launched her own fitness brand, The Infinity Fit, in March this year that offers a training solution for their customers.

For her caption, she told fans that she spent her weekend at home in her Missguided bikini set. She also treaters followers to a code that will give them a 10 percent discount on the brands website.

In the span of one hour, her post racked up more than 21,000 likes and over 300 comments, proving to be very popular with her 1.5 million followers.

“Very nice look for a weekend at home. You go girl!” one user wrote.

“How does one get a body like yours? It’s my dream bod!” another devotee shared.

“It should be illegal to be that fine. It don’t make no sense in this universe,” remarked a third fan.

“We honestly don’t deserve this. You’re my favorite, Mandi,” a fourth admirer commented.

Last week, The Inquisitr reported on Mandi wowing fans in another ensemble that consisted of snakeskin-print.

She paired a snakeskin-print bra with matching high-waisted gym pants and black sneakers. Mandi sported her dark shoulder-length curly hair down and appeared to have applied a coat of lipstick. She seemingly had acrylic nails on didn’t opt for any other accessories apart from what looked to be her wedding ring.