‘Don’t Be Tardy’ Star Brielle Biermann Claims Ex-Boyfriend Michael Kopech Blocked Her After Their Split

Brielle Biermann can't contact her former boyfriend.

Brielle Biermann likes to stay on friendly terms with her ex-boyfriends but unfortunately, when it came to her relationship with Michael Kopech, who has since moved on and married Riverdale actress Vanessa Morgan, that wasn’t possible.

During an interview with Us Weekly magazine on May 25, the Don’t Be Tardy cast member opened up about her current relationship with Michael, explaining that while she prefers to keep in touch with past loves, the minor league baseball player blocked her after they called it quits in March 2018.

“He blocked me,” Brielle said while promoting her new KAB cosmetics line and her mom Kim Zolciak’s Salty K swimwear collection.

According to Brielle, she has maintained friendships with a few of her other ex-boyfriends, even though the majority of her past partners have made it quite hard to stay in touch and keep things cohesive between them.

“I’m not a bitter ex. I actually am super happy for my exes and what’s going on in their lives, but it’s them. They block me and it’s, like, ‘You blocked me?’ And it’s, like, ‘Damn, did I hurt you that bad that you don’t want to see my stuff anymore? I want to be friends still,'” she reasoned.

As fans of the reality star will recall, the couple’s relationship was featured during the sixth season of Brielle’s family’s reality show. Then, in January of this year, less than two years after their two-year romance came to an end, Michael married Vanessa.

At the time of their breakup, an insider told the magazine that Brielle was struggling to deal with the distance between herself and Michael, who was forced to travel a lot due to his demanding baseball schedule. That said, it was also noted that they had allegedly split amicably and wished one another the best.

As for Brielle’s current relationship status, she told the magazine that she is “very single” at the moment and struggling to meet new people due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Brielle also spoke to Us Weekly magazine about her mom’s potential return to The Real Housewives of Atlanta cast, explaining that Kim has no reason to go back to the negativity of the series when she already has her own successful TV show on Bravo, Don’t Be Tardy, that is super fun to be a part of.

“I don’t want her to go back,” Brielle added.