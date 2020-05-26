Anastasiya Kvitko Spills Out Of Pink Bikini & Crochet Skirt, Relaxes In ‘Perfect Weather’

Anastasiya Kvitko took advantage of a beautiful day in her latest Instagram post. The model shared a photo on her feed in which she sported a barely-fitting pink bikini top and a see-through coverup skirt as she posed on a lounge bed. The look did nothing but favors for Anastasiya’s stunning curves.

The photo showed Anastasiya resting on a gray-colored outside a large beige house. In the background, several large windows could be seen. It appeared to be a beautifully sunny day as the rays shone down on Anastasiya and bounced off her tan, radiant skin. She looked ready to soak up every last bit of sunlight in her minuscule swimwear.

Anastasiya’s look included a light pink top that wrapped around her neck and featured a string across the center. The bikini’s plunging neckline did little to contain the model’s busty chest, as her ample cleavage spilled out. She looked close to a wardrobe malfunction as her breasts slid out of the tight top.

Anastasiya’s flat, toned tummy was on show between the top and a white crochet skirt. Though Anastasiya’s arm covered the waistline, the skirt appeared to come high up above her hips and drew attention to her hourglass figure. In addition, the fabric was completely see-through, so even more skin was on show. The skirt cut off at Anastasiya’s thighs as fringe ran down her shapely legs.

Anastasiya accessorized the outfit with a few gold bracelets on her wrist. She also appeared to be rocking a full face of makeup, including what looked to be bronzer, highlighter, thick cat eyeliner, and a light pink color on her full lips. Anastasiya wore her long, blond hair down in a luscious blowout.

Anastasiya posed on her hip as she leaned forward and squeezed her arms against her chest, further pushing her cleavage out. She arched her back to show off her curves and stared at the camera with parted lips.

The post garnered more than 43,000 likes and just over 1,000 comments in an hour, proving to be a hit with Anastasiya’s fans. Many of the model’s followers left praise for her flawless physique in the comments section.

“Looking sooooo beautiful,” one fan said.

“What a gorgeous girl,” another user added.

“You are glistening,” a third fan said with a heart-eye emoji.

“Lookin hot hot hot out there,” a fourth fan added.

Anastasiya always knows how to send her fans into a frenzy. Last week, she went for a casual look in some tight-fitting pajamas, which her followers loved.