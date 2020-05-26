Former ‘RHOBH’ Cast Member Yolanda Hadid Is ‘Very Much In Love’ With Boyfriend Joseph Jingoli

Yolanda Hadid is very happy with her private life in Pennsylvania.

Yolanda Hadid and her boyfriend, Joseph Jingoli, are in a great place in their relationship.

During a recent interview with Bravo’s The Daily Dish, via a report from People magazine on May 25, the former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast member opened up about living full-time on the East Coast, just miles away from where her partner resides.

“I don’t really want to talk too much about my private life, but yes, I have been in a relationship for 15 months and I’m very much in love with my boyfriend,” Yolanda said, adding that she and Joseph live 10 miles apart.

According to People, Yolanda has a number of animals on her farm, including chickens, cattle, and ponies, and believes that she and Joseph have connected most over their love of horses.

On Sunday, Yolanda confirmed she was spending the Memorial Day holiday with her boyfriend when she shared a photo of the two of them riding horses through a field of yellow flowers. In the caption, she included a red heart emoji.

The report went on to say that ever since she left The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast in 2016, a lot of her relationships have changed and she rarely sees or speaks to any of her former cast mates. That said, she did say that she had a great time during her years on the show and noted that she and Erika Jayne check in on one another from time to time.

“We check in once in a while,” she added of her former co-star. “And yeah, life goes on. It’s different when you live in a different city, obviously.”

When Yolanda left her role on the Bravo series, she was fresh off a split from ex-husband David Foster.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Yolanda confirmed her relationship with Joseph last summer and a short time later, she began sharing photos of the two of them together at her farm. In one particular set of photos, the couple was seen wearing matching cowboy hats as they rode horses alongside one another.

At the end of last year, an insider told E! News that Yolanda and Joseph had met one another’s children and that everyone loved Yolanda’s new man.

“Joseph is very stable and humble,” the source shared. “Yolanda spends a lot of time with Joseph on her farm in Pennsylvania, but they have recently been out in NYC for business and to visit their kids.”