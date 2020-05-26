Rebel Wilson Shares Her Weight-Loss Goals For Her ‘Year Of Health’

For many people, health-related resolutions start at the beginning of the year and quickly fizzle out. However, Rebel Wilson apparently doesn’t fall into that category. Instead, she has set her goal for the year and is taking it very seriously, with what she’s calling her “Year of Health mission.”

The 40-year-old Bridesmaids and Pitch Perfect actress shared a photo to her Instagram account on Monday, accompanying the photo with a message about goals and motivation. In her post, Rebel said that she has set some health goals for herself, hoping to slim down to 75 kilograms — or about 165 pounds — by the end of this year. She also hopes to get at least one of her movies into production this year.

Rebel went on to give advice to others who are striving to reach a goal. She included a photo of herself in a light blue workout outfit and a black bra. The share saw her smiling slightly at the camera while standing with her legs crossed and leaning forward in what looks to be her living room.

Rebel elaborated on the concepts of frustration, exhaustion, and annoyance as they pertained to the process of reaching a goal, but promised her audience that good things waited in store for those who could keep focused and stick with it. Rebel suggested that “crawling” towards a goal is better than stopping altogether, gesturing towards an eventual payoff for all of the incremental progress.

The actress admitted to several struggles throughout the process, a bit of wisdom that may have further resonated with her audience. However, she was adamant in saying she’s not going to let a little hard work get in the way of what she wants to achieve.

The upload has received more than 240,000 likes and nearly than 2,400 comments so far, proving to be popular with her followers.

“You are amazing, go for it,” one fan commented.

The Inquisitr previously reported that — in early January of this year — Rebel had deemed this her “Year of Health.” The actress stated she was trying her best to make sure she drinks her recommended daily water intake, reduce the amount of junk food she eats, and limit the sugar in her diet.

Her personal trainer, Jono Castano Acero, previously told E! News that the actress been following a “personalized ATS (Acero Training Series) program” for weight loss, one also featuring a focus on high-intensity interval training (HIIT) circuits.