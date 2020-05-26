Danielle Knudson Goes Topless While Enjoying Her Morning Coffee In Steamy New Instagram Update

Danielle Knudson shared a racy new addition to her Instagram feed this morning that has her fans talking for all of the right reasons. The double-pic update saw the model showing some serious skin while enjoying her morning coffee.

The Canadian hottie was captured from the waist up in the steamy shots, which a geotag indicated were snapped in Nashville, Tennessee. Her blond tresses fell messily around her face and over her shoulders in loose waves, covering up one of her piercing brown eyes as she gazed back at the camera with a smoldering stare. A simple application of makeup that appeared to consist of a nude lipstick, dark blush, and thick coat of mascara highlighted her visible facial features in a soft way, allowing much of her natural beauty to still shine through.

Danielle seemed to have stopped at hair and makeup in her getting ready routine, as she went completely nude in eye-popping images. She held her textured gray coffee mug just above her chest, effectively covering enough of her assets so as not to violate Instagram’s no-nudity guidelines. An ample amount of her bare cleavage still made it into the photos, though her 512,000 followers hardly seemed to mind the NSFW display. They were also treated to a glimpse at her toned arms and shoulders, as well as her taut tummy and abs. A thin gold chain bracelet gave Danielle’s scandalous look, giving it just a hint of bling that wouldn’t take any eyes away from her sculpted physique and killer curves.

Two hours proved to be plenty of time for the topless shots to be showered with love by Danielle’s thousands of fans. The post has racked up over 4,000 likes within the short span of time, as well as dozens of comments and compliments.

“Simply stunning, natural,” one person remarked.

Another admirer said that Danielle was “the most beautiful girl in the world.”

“Why doesn’t anybody look like this when I’m ordering at Starbucks???” a third follower joked.

“Flawless,” added a fourth adoring fan.

Others expressed their admiration for the snap through emoji, with many opting for the flame, red heart, and heart-eyed emoticons.

Danielle is hardly shy about flaunting her incredible figure on her Instagram page, much to the delight of her fans. She recently shared another black-and-white shot that saw her going topless again while rocking a pair of curve-hugging jeans. The look fared well with her audience yet again and has racked up over 5,300 likes and 129 comments to date.