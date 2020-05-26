Katelyn Runck Sizzles & Flaunts Cleavage In A Sunflower-Printed Mini Dress

Brunette bombshell Katelyn Runck thrilled her 2.1 million Instagram followers with her latest post, a smoking-hot snap in which she rocked a summery sunflower-printed sundress. The pictures were taken by LHGFX Photography, the photographer who captures most of Katelyn’s sizzling images.

Katelyn didn’t include a geotag to indicate exactly where the snaps were taken, but she stood in a field filled with what looked like wheat, which provided a stunning neutral backdrop that allowed her statement dress to shine. Her ensemble was from the brand Dolls Kill, who she made sure to tag in the picture itself as well as in the caption of the post.

The dress featured a neckline that revealed a tantalizing amount of cleavage, with a notch in the middle to show a little bit of extra skin. Thin straps stretched over her shoulders to offer a little added support, and were tied in bows atop her shoulders for a feminine twist. The sculpted cups over her breasts added structure to the dress.

The dress was crafted entirely from a sunflower-printed fabric with vibrant blooms on a black background that gave her a summery vibe. The garment had a figure-hugging fit and ended just a few inches down her thighs, showing off plenty of her toned legs, although the photo was cropped so that only a few inches of her legs were visible.

Katelyn’s long brunette locks tumbled down her shoulder in loose waves, and she posed with one hand on her hair and the other resting on her cheekbone as she gazed at the camera.

Katelyn’s pose in the second snap accentuated her cleavage even more as she turned her face to the sun, closing her eyes and scooping her long locks up with her hands as she enjoyed the warmth on her face. She finished off the post, as she often does, with a short video clip that gave her followers a behind-the-scenes look at the process of taking the photos.

Katelyn’s followers loved the sexy update, and the post racked up over 13,900 likes within just two hours. It also received 761 comments from her fans.

“Gorgeous dress,” one fan remarked.

“You look stunning,” another fan added, followed by two heart eyes emoji.

“Now that is a lovely summer dress on a beautiful woman,” one follower commented.

“I’m completely speechless how can someone look this beautiful,” yet another follower added.

