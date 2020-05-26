Tiffany Moon And Jennifer Davis Long Reportedly Join The ‘Real Housewives Of Dallas’ Cast For Season 5

The 'Real Housewives of Dallas' season five will reportedly include two new faces.

The Real Housewives of Dallas cast will reportedly include two new ladies when the show returns to Bravo later this year.

Following the exit of LeeAnne Locken, who found herself in the midst of a racism scandal during the show’s fourth season last year, a report from Hollywood Life on May 26 has revealed that the network allegedly added both Tiffany Moon and Jennifer Davis Long to the show for its upcoming fifth season.

According to the report, both Tiffany and Jennifer are married working moms. As the outlet explained, Tiffany is an anesthesiologist and an Associate Professor of Anesthesiology and Pain Management for The University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center who shares twin daughters with her husband, Sam Moon.

As for Sam, he was described as a successful accessories and jewelry store owner.

In addition to her day job and work at home with her husband and their children, Tiffany is also a philanthropist with an interest in fashion and travel.

Jennifer and her husband, David, work in Dallas as real estate brokers and for the last three years, D Magazine has voted Jennifer as the “Best Realtor” in town.

Jennifer and David are parents to one child, daughter Davis RoseMary Long, who turned 3-years-old earlier this month.

When Jennifer isn’t busy selling homes and caring for her family, she works as a model and enjoys visiting the beach.

The Hollywood Life report went on to say that the fifth season of The Real Housewives Of Dallas will begin filming in a few weeks.

“No date has been set, but since things have started opening [in Texas] and all of the ladies are feeling more comfortable, they should be back by the end of June at the absolute latest,” a source said.

Stephanie Hollman, Brandi Redmond, D’Andra Simmons, Kameron Westcott, and Kary Brittingham are also expected to appear on Season 5.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, many fans weren’t happy to hear that LeeAnne would not be appearing on the upcoming fifth season of The Real Housewives of Dallas and took to their Twitter pages to react to the upsetting news.

“There goes my viewership. Love you girl. Can’t wait for you return in season 6 if they get renewed,” one fan wrote.

Another fan said that the Bravo series will not be the same without LeeAnne as a third viewer of the show thanked the longtime reality star for the laughs and fun moments she provided them with throughout the first four seasons of the show.

“Aww girl why! Well we will miss you! Thanks for all the laughs & one liners, great GIF’s and Memes, those will be used for years to come! Iconic HW Queen!” the third fan said.