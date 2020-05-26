Simone Biles Showcases Ripped Figure In Minuscule Black Bikini

The Summer Olympics may be postponed until next year, but that hasn’t stopped Simone Biles from causing a stir for totally different reasons. While Biles was set to appear in Tokyo this summer, the novel coronavirus has put a damper on those plans. However, the gymnast has been making the most of her time off and has been showcasing her bikini body for fans on Instagram.

A stunning new social media share captured the gold medalist posed outside on Memorial Day. She did not share where she was in her caption but instead made a joke about her head size. At her back were a cream wall and a window framed in brown. The gymnast stared directly into the camera with a megawatt smile and showed off her well-known figure in a skimpy swimsuit.

The suit boasted a basic black hue, and its strapless top allowed her fit arms to be seen in their entirety. The straight cut of the suit did not flaunt any cleavage while the bottom wrapped tightly around her ribs and helped highlight her tiny frame. The sides of the bathing suit appeared to have a little bit of ruching, which helped add a small amount of sexiness to otherwise basic suit.

Biles rocked a pair of matching bottoms that were incredibly small. Its thin straps wrapped around her hips and backside and helped draw attention to her muscular thighs. Also of note was the low-riding front, which exposed her defined abs.

Biles added a small diamond-lined ring to her right pointer finger and wore a gold necklace to add some flare to her flirty suit. A small diamond bellybutton ring could also be seen.

She also sported a pair of chic, black-rimmed reading glasses instead of sunglasses. Biles parted her braided hair in the middle, and dozens of strands fell on both shoulders. She appeared to be wearing only a small application of makeup, which included defined brows, eyeliner, and mascara.

The Memorial Day upload has been a hit with fans and raked in over 192,000 likes and nearly 1,000 comments in less than 24 hours.

“I love u so much! Queen of queens!!” one follower gushed alongside a crown and red heart emoji.

“Your so pretty! youre my idol in gymnastics <3 please notice me!” another social media user pleaded.

“Wow look at your hair it’s really long looks great!! So do you!! You’re also one hell of an athlete and a amazing gymnast get that gold in 2021,” a third Instagrammer added.